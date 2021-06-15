Grand opening: Portillo’s now serving Chicago-style food at Orlando location

The Orlando location of Portillo’s will open on June 15.

The wait has been long, but hopefully it was all worth it: Portillo’s is now officially open in Orlando.

The Chicago-style eatery is holding its grand opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday and opening to the public at 10:30 a.m., making its newest location official and ready for business.

Portillo's

Portillo’s fans have been waiting patiently as the restaurant’s grand opening was pushed back several times before becoming final on June 15.

You can eat Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers and famous chocolate cake at the 7,800-square-foot restaurant which has two drive-thru lanes and two covered outdoor patios, officials said.

The location is in the Village at O-Town West at 7715 Palm Parkway in Orlando, also home to the new White Castle.

Portillo's opens location in Orlando

The restaurant’s theme is that of a diner with “an ode to rock ‘n roll with an electric guitar ceiling installation.”

If you’ve never had Portillo’s and wondered what’s good on the menu, a News 6 manager shared his insider knowledge and ranked the menu items you must try. He also explained the different ways you can order the Italian beef sandwich.

The Orlando location is the fast-casual chain’s first Central Florida restaurant, making it the third in Florida after Tampa and Brandon.