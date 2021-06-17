Plea hearing set for man accused of fatally shooting Casselberry teen in 2018

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A plea hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon for a man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old Casselberry teen at a park in 2018 during a drug deal.

Antwann Ricks is accused of killing 17-year-old Bryce Williams at Lake Hodge Park on New Year’s Day three years ago. Ricks was arrested and indicted on charges in 2020.

“I’m just really, really glad that we do have an arrest,” said Williams’ grandmother Kim Crow after the arrest. “We did not want him to be forgotten or a statistic or an unsolved case.”

Ricks is currently facing first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges, but if he reaches a deal with prosecutors, it could be reduced to second-degree murder and a 20-year sentence.

Crow told News 6 earlier this month she was “hugely disappointed” at the possible plea deal.

“It made me feel like the night he was murdered, it just was like a kick in the stomach. (It) catches you so off guard,” she said.

Police said Williams was sitting in a car with two friends when he was shot in the head, leading him to crash the car into a nearby home.

The Casselberry Police Department said shortly after the arrest that DNA found on the car door handle led to Ricks’ arrest. Officers said Williams was at the park to “serve marijuana or get marijuana” when a man went up to the car, tapped the window with a gun, opened the door and shot the 17-year-old.

While police interviewed Ricks and two friends who were with him at the time of the shooting, a friend of Ricks told officers he was with the suspect and two others at the park with the intent to commit a robbery. Reports show Ricks and the two other friends ran to a getaway car following the shooting and as they were driving away, Ricks said he accidentally shot Williams.

The plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.