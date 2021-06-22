COVID-19 vaccination sites at Orlando neighborhood centers closing soon

A health worker seals a bag of used Pfizer COVID-19 vials, at the city hall in Quezon city, Philippines on Monday, June 21, 2021. The Philippine government has signed a purchase deal for 40 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the largest such agreement it has managed to negotiate this year after huge demands from wealthy countries started to ease. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The COVID-19 vaccination sites that have been operating out of Orlando community centers for more than a month will shut down in a few days.

When the four original FEMA-supported sites opened on May 4, they had the ability to perform 1,000 shots per day but initially saw low turnout with less than 150 doses administered between all four sites the opening day.

A FEMA spokesperson said the last FEMA-backed mobile event will take place Friday as vaccination efforts shift to the local level.

“As the state of Florida surpasses more than 10.1 million Floridians vaccinated, COVID-19 vaccinations are being transitioned to a locally-led effort through primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, county health departments under the Florida Department of Health and local governments,” FEMA said in a news release.

Below are the dates and locations for the remaining events:

While those sites are coming to an end, the COVID-19 vaccine is still available at select Centra Care locations and other retail pharmacies.