Demand for COVID-19 testing in Orange County remains high after Labor Day weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The COVID-19 testing site at Barnett Park hit capacity Tuesday afternoon, closing earlier than the scheduled hours of operation.

When News 6 was at the site Friday entering the Labor Day weekend, it also hit capacity.

Many people were there getting tested ahead of travel plans for the long holiday weekend.

On Monday, the demand was still there for people seeking a COVID test.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | Banana tree planted in Fla. pothole | Disturbance on path toward Fla.]

Ad

One man told News 6 he and his child were getting tested before returning to work and school after the Labor Day weekend.

Another woman, Larisa Roudie, said even though she’s vaccinated, she still wanted to get tested to keep those around her safe.

“I went to Naples, but it wasn’t because of that, because I know I wasn’t around anyone like that,” she said.

Others at Barnett Park said they brave the line of cars weekly to get tested.

“I just want to make sure that I’m keeping myself and everyone else safe,” said Carly Titra.

On Friday, 3,500 tests were administered between Barnett Park, the Econ Soccer Complex and the former Clarcona Elementary School. Barnett Park was the busiest site, according to Orange County. The testing site is scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., however, it has regularly been hitting capacity early, forcing people to come back another day.