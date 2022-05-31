Malabar man shoots BB gun at children playing, Brevard deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Malabar man was arrested Saturday after he shot at children with a BB gun, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a boy and his friends were throwing water balloons at one another, when one of the balloons was accidentally thrown into the home of Lawrence Perry, 50.

According to deputies, Perry came out shortly afterward with a black airsoft BB gun and began shooting it.

Deputies said the boy told them he and his friends ran away after Perry began shooting.

Perry told deputies he fired BBs in the air above the boys with no intention of hitting them, records show.

Video surveillance of the shooting showed Perry pointing the BB gun at the children, deputies said.

Investigators said they found that the gun Perry used could have pierced the skin if one of the children were hit.

Perry faces charges of aggravated assault and child abuse with a weapon.