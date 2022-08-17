UCF to sell alcohol throughout football stadium for 1st time

(Reinhold Matay, Copyright 2013 AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

An overview of Brighthouse Stadium (now FBC Mortgage Stadium) during an NCAA college football game between Central Florida and Rutgers on Thursday, November 21, 2013 in Orlando Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – FBC Mortgage Stadium, home of the University of Central Florida Knights football team and formerly known as “The Bounce House,” will now serve alcohol stadium-wide.

UCF published its new football alcohol policy online Tuesday, following up on Wednesday with a list of “What’s New in ‘22″ for the stadium. Now, in addition to expanded access to alcoholic beverages, every person who enters the stadium will encounter either a walk-through or handheld metal detector, “cool zones” will be set up on the east and west side of the Concourse, Gold Zone parking permits have gone virtual and more points of sale have been added, to name a few changes.

Ad

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | ‘That’s a biggin’:’ Giant waterspout stuns early risers in Destin | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Alcohol has been available in premium seating areas since the opening of the stadium. This will be the first time it has been available in ALL seating areas. John Heisler, senior associate athletics director, strategic communications - UCF Athletics

The stadium’s new alcohol policy still has its restrictions, though.

According to UCF, alcoholic drinks are limited to two per person per purchase, with student concession stands limited to one drink per person. Sales of said beverages at portable and permanent concession stands will end at the beginning of the fourth quarter of a football game (or the equivalent for other events), yet the 3MG Club section will serve alcohol until the end of an event.

Ad

Drinks from outside are not allowed in under penalty of ejection, arrest or ticket revocation, and alcohol can’t be taken out of the stadium either.

Additionally, stadium staff may refuse service to anyone at any point if patrons are deemed too intoxicated. Guests giving alcohol to people under 21 years old — or those possessing alcohol without proof they are 21 — will be subject to ejection and/or arrest, and all policies may vary per event without notice.

The university said there are now 25% more points of sale throughout the stadium to reduce lines as well.

See where the stadium’s concession areas are and what they offer by clicking here.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: