Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed

Deadline to claim is Sept. 3

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Florida Lottery, Money, Orlando, Orange County

If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket.

A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials.

Officials said the ticket was bought at Publix at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando.

The winning numbers were 2, 4, 15, 20 and 28.

The winner only has until midnight on Sept. 3 to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

If the ticket goes unclaimed, lottery officials said the prize pool rolls down to be shared with players who matched 4 of 5 winning numbers or 3 of 5 winning numbers.

