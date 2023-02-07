Man claiming to be US marshal used stolen truck, several aliases, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man they say pretended to be a U.S. Marshals agent in an Orange County RV park to look for someone, using a stolen truck and several aliases.

Michael Joseph Hathaway, 37, was arrested on charges of third-degree falsely impersonating and officer and grand theft motor vehicle.

Deputies say Hathaway identified himself as a U.S. Marshals agent to several people, including an Orange County deputy, over the course of a month, at an RV park on Clarcona Road. He was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with a badge and a nametag and carried a gun in a holster.

He used several names, including “Kyle Da-Silva” and “Ronan Da Silva.”

In one of the encounters, deputies say a resident blocked Hathaway’s Dodge Ram pickup truck, which was decked out with police lights on the front grill, and confronted him for talking to their grandson. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Hathaway threatened to arrest the resident for kidnapping, then pulled a rifle out of the truck and ran off.

Deputies investigating the truck determined it had a fake vehicle identification number and a Florida tag that was not assigned to the truck. It was later determined the vehicle was stolen in Orlando.

While investigating Hathaway, deputies say they found a warrant out of Las Vegas for owning/operating a chop shop, possession of a stolen vehicle and removal of a VIN. They say he also used other aliases in other states, including “Ronan Alpine,” and “Cody Moss.” Deputies say they were found on police reports for a stolen moving trailer out of South Carolina. There was also an incident where someone in Broward County claimed he’d stolen a Dodge Viper and several guns from an unlocked safe. The guns had not been recovered.

His first appearance in court is Tuesday.

