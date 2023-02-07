Orange City man arrested on child porn charges, deputies say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – An Orange City man was arrested on six charges of possessing child pornography, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 26-year-old Jacob Pugliese was arrested Feb. 3 after a tip led to the discovery of several sexually explicit videos of children on his computer.

His arrest followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerts local law enforcement to reports of exploitation and child pornographic material that have been shared online, according to a news release.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Pugliese’s home on Tanglewood Drive and seized cell phones, computers, laptops, tablets and a kindle tablet for forensic examination. They located several videos or photos of sexual exploitation of girls estimated to range from 7 to 13 years old, according to the release.

Deputies said the investigation showed that Pugliese uploaded files containing suspected child pornography and sent the files to other users.

[TRENDING: Woman’s body found after man shoots himself outside Osceola County home, sheriff says | WATCH IT AGAIN: SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral | Body found in retention pond near downtown Orlando, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Pugliese was arrested at home on six counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, but was later released from the Branch Jail on $60,000 bail.

Due to the nature of the materials found, the sheriff’s office is notifying the public of this case and is asking anyone who may have more information to contact the VSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: