Streets still flooded in Palm Bay after night of heavy rain

PALM BAY, Fla. – Roads in Palm Bay remain closed Friday morning after a night of rain led to flooding.

Some people in Brevard County reported seeing upwards of eight or nine inches of rain overnight. The flooding left some major intersections impassible, with cars submerged past their window levels.

The Palm Bay Police Department said some of the roads have reopened, but there are still some side streets off the main roads like San Filippo Drive that are shut down, particularly in the southern sections of the city, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

Other parts of the Central Florida coast dealt with flooding Friday, including parts of Port Orange and Ormond Beach.

