I got to perform comedy at MegaCon, which was pretty fun, saw a friend star in "Lend Me a Tenor" at the Eustis State Theatre

But the next few weeks also promise a lot art-wise. Prepare to be dazzled below!

Renaissance Queens 👑

(Drew Lofredo)

The Ren Theatre in Orlando is introducing a new weekly slate of programming to its already inventive lineup.

The performing arts center popular for its live shows and open mics is now a place where crowds can enjoy drag queen bingo and renaissance fairs.

These weekly events will include food vendors, brunch cocktails and local pop-up shops.

Want to learn more? Click here.

Closer Look Q&A: See the Stars ✨

(WKMG-TV)

You may have heard these Central Florida teen voice actors in commercials, animated movies or even in talking toys, but now the two stars are using their voices for a greater cause: To fight food insecurity.

Together, they teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to host a virtual drive with the nonprofit, among other things.

Who says artists can’t make a difference? Because seems to me they sure do put the ACT in activism.

If you’re inspired to hear more of their journey or start a food drive of your own, you can read the article by certified Getting Results connoisseur Paul Giorgio here.

More Music, Movies and Mayhem Near You 🎶📽️🤯

(Enzian Theater)

🎞️ The Florida Film Festival is returning to Maitland and Winter Park this month with nearly 170 movies. This year’s theme centers on “Only in Florida,” focusing on all the strange and interesting people and stories to come out of the state. Discover what to expect here.

🎂 L’chaim! To life! 35 years of it, to be exact. That’s how long Melbourne’s Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts has been around. And how else would the theater celebrate if not with a rousing production of “Fiddler on the Roof”? You can expect that and more at the celebration coming up April 10. Read more here.

🎤 Legends never die. That’s the message Latin artist Anuel AA is promoting on his world tour. And it’s coming to the Amway Center in Orlando. Find out when here.

🎹 From DeLand to da Grammys. OK, that was bad, even by my standards. But, if you’re still here, I promise this story is worth your while! News 6′s Samara Cokinos spoke with pianist David “D1″ Grant about his musical journey — from Full Sail to working with John Batiste — on the latest episode of “Riff On This.” Check it out here.

🖌️ United Arts of Central Florida is attempting to put an end to the “starving artist.” The nonprofit is offering a $5,000 grant for artists to work on projects with a community impact. Interested? Find all the details here.

