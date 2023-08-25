Celebrating princesses 👑

Here ye, here ye! Good Friday morning, everyone!

It’s Landon here with another theme park newsletter coming into your inbox. This week is truly special at Walt Disney World. If you didn’t know, this week is World Princess Week.

The weeklong event celebrates storytelling and highlights the impact of Disney Princesses and the courage and kindness they inspire in people around the globe.

Since it’s World Princess Week – I found it fitting to spotlight some of the News 6 team’s family members who, as you can see, are big Disney fans. The overall response from the pictures I received this week showed me that Belle and Ariel are some of the favorites! All week long, Disney has spotlighted some new products, Disney+ shows and cast member stories on its blog and social media channels. At Walt Disney World, we have two Disney Princesses who are scheduled to get new attractions in the future. This includes Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana atEPCOT and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. Anyone else excited to see these open?

For the foodies out there – Disney rolled out some desserts and drinks at its theme parks and resorts. 😋

(Disney)

Don’t worry my friends, if you missed some of the culinary creations this week, most of them are sticking around till the end of the month.

One of the big things concluding this week’s event is the Once Upon a Wish party. ✨👸🏼✨ Tonight, Disney and Make-A-Wish will celebrate kids who have battled critical illnesses. Today, these kids are getting a truly special day all to themselves. This includes tea parties, meet-and-greets and a ball at the Magic Kingdom on Friday night. Make-A-Wish and Disney have partnered for more than four decades and helped fulfill more than 150,000 wishes. This event tonight is said to be the biggest wish-granting event Walt Disney World has ever planned.

Warm welcome 🚘

(Disney)

Driver, you’re clear! BEEP BEEP! This is something sure to make a lot of people happy. Those LONG walks in the summer sun 🥵 are about to get a little shorter.

This week, Walt Disney World announced that courtesy trams are making their grand return to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios real soon! The trams at these parks have been suspended since 2020.

When they finally come back, every Walt Disney World theme park will have trams again! This is worth celebrating for sure.😃

An ominous presence 🧙

(Universal Orlando)

Time is ticking at Universal Orlando. This time next week, Halloween Horror Nights fans will be freaking out as the event kicks off its 32nd event. 😱

Guests will come face-to-face with 10 terrifying haunted houses, five spine-tingling scare zones and one killer live show. Also new this year, the thrills are invading the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for the first time. Voldemort’s evil followers, the Death Eaters, will be walking around Diagon Alley ready to cast a dark spell.

Witches and wizards should be on guard – these characters will be lurking around every corner, including Knockturn Alley.

(Universal Orlando)

Speaking of Halloween Horror Nights, we’re starting to see some of the merchandise that is coming to this year’s event. The Halloween Horror Nights tribute store façade also debuted. The themed store will open next week!

💀💀💀 Who is ready? ! 💀💀💀

Extreme weather changes 🌤️

(WKMG)

SeaWorld made headlines this week due to a change with its inclement weather policy. The park rolled out its all-new “Weather-or-Not” assurance policy. 🌩️ SeaWorld said effective immediately, if extreme weather impacts your experience in the park, or upcoming visit, they will invite you back at no charge. One thing that makes this interesting is that extreme heat is now included. 🌡️ If the heat index is 110 or above, visitors will be eligible for a return visit that has to be used within 12 months. The new weather policy is pretty easy to use. Guests will fill out a form on their website or visit guest services inside the park.

This policy change also impacts Busch Gardens and nearby Aquatica.

One more mention at SeaWorld -- this one for teachers. Registration is open for the park’s 2024 Free Teacher Card. 👩‍🏫 Teachers who register can get free admission through next year. New for this year, Florida Teacher Card holders have the option to add Aquatica Orlando to their Teacher Card for $45.

The VIP treatment 🌟

(Discovery Cove)

Heading over to nearby Discovery Cove, this week I got the chance to speak with leaders about their all-new Ultimate VIP Experience.

If you have ever wanted a stress-free day, planned with all the animal activities, breakfast and lunch and moments underwater – this offering is for you. 🐬 The VIP experience starts at $1,899 and covers up to eight people. I will stress, this is an add on, and park admission is not included. Florida residents, you can save up to 20% on park admission right now.

Ghostly good eats 👻

(Legoland Florida)

This week, we also got our first look at some of the Halloween treats that will be available at Legoland’s Brick-Or-Treat event. Get ready to sink your teeth into a Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwich, Harvest Apple Fries or a Witch’s Brew Soft Serve. 🎃 That’s not all that’s new from Legoland this week. families can visit the Mad Scientist Laboratory, where a new element of the party comes to life. Every Brick-or-Treat evening, the 4D theater is transformed into a uniquely interactive character experience where families can meet LEGO Wolf Guy or LEGO Square Foot, plus pick up a candy surprise.

For a limited-time, guests can get 2-Day, 2-Park tickets for just $99.

❌ marks the spot

(Disney)

Mark your calendars, friends. Next week I will have so much to tell you about Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure. ⚓ The Disney Treasure will be designed with a brand-new motif unlike anything Disney Cruise Line has done before. The theme of adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration, will pave the way for epic experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories. The ship’s Grand Hall, which is inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Disney’s classic tale, “Aladdin.”

🛳️ Disney Cruise Line is preparing to announce some of the one-of-a-kind offerings that guests will find on the all-new ship. Anything you would want to see onboard? Maybe the Lion King, the Jungle Cruise, Encanto or the Jungle Book? We shall wait and see!

In the meantime, did you all see this new addition that is coming to Disney’s Castaway Cay?

🎠 Smaller thrills

All things DOG 🐕

(McReynolds)

Before I go -- don’t forget to celebrate all things DOG tomorrow! It’s National Dog Day! 🐩 I put together a list of some of my favorite Disney dogs! 🐶 What is your favorite? Let me know if your dog made the list by emailing me at lmcreynolds@wkmg.com.

I hope you all have a fantastic weekend and I will speak with you all again next week!

-Landon ✍️