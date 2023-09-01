🎃 See you in the fog...😶‍🌫️

Good Friday morning, everyone!

It’s Landon here, and I hope you and your family braved Hurricane Idalia this week. Central Florida saw some of its own closures and adjustments in the theme park world due to the storm. Some parks were closed while others just opened later to allow some of the showers and storms to clear out.

As the storm heads out – some dark clouds have arrived at Universal Orlando. That’s right my friends, Halloween Horror Nights is scaring up some real good fun beginning TONIGHT!💀

This week, the theme park has been putting some last-minute décor up around the park and making sure it’s truly a bone-chilling experience for hundreds of guests. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and one jaw dropping, and somewhat nightmarish, live show.

(Universal Orlando)

I headed out to the theme park before the hurricane arrived to check out some of the decorations that can be seen around the park. 🕸️

This year’s event revolves around the character, Dr. Oddfellow, a terrorizing circus ringmaster. Many of the scare zones involve some of his stories including the “Collection of Horror” the “Jungle of Doom” and “Dark Zodiac.” Be on the lookout – his symbol is marked on several of the props throughout the theme park.🦇

(WKMG)

😈 In addition to the thrilling haunts that await – guests will also have an assortment of food and drinks to try at this year’s event.

If you missed the “Taste of Terror” event which happened last month, now is your time to feast on things like cordyceps corndogs, bloody snowballs and sour apple funnel cake fries.

(WKMG)

New this year, in the park’s San Francisco area, the event will feature the “Peacock’s Halloween Horror Bar,” which will be serving up delicious libations complete with ominous photo ops.

For popcorn fans, there is a new Chucky popcorn bucket that you could purchase! 🍿 For those of you who want something a little less scary the theme park has an adorable Minion pumpkin popcorn bucket.

(WKMG)

Don’t forget to check out the comic-book themed Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store. It opened to guests Wednesday morning – and I must say it’s a killer merchandise experience inside! My go-to souvenir at the event is always the HHN haunted house shirt – but that Lil’ Boo pumpkin planter is gourd-eous. I will say, if you have not listened to the Discover Universal podcast before -- you should! This week, they talked with the creative merchandise teams that brought the store to life.

(WKMG)

What is the haunted house that you’re looking forward to the most? Any tips for first timers heading out this year? 👻 Let me know and I’ll be sure and share them in the weeks to come! I can’t wait to see all of you in the fog! All right, for those who don’t do scary – let’s talk about some other news in the parks.

FIRST LOOK 🫣

(Walt Disney World)

🎧🎶 “Moana -- MAKE WAY, MAKE WAY” .... Come on, sing it with me, you know the song.🎶

Beginning this weekend, Walt Disney World is giving many of its cast members the chance to explore the lush exploration trail of the new attraction,💦 “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana,” at EPCOT. This week, during a hurricane, we got a first look at the new attraction that is splashing to some early positive reviews.

The new experience is located in the World Nature area of the theme park. Disney said it will allow people to interact with what it calls “magical and living” water. Guests will explore as water moves from our skies 🌧️ to our waterways and oceans. One of the big things shining in this attraction is the 16-foot-tall Te Fiti statue inside. 🤩 For those of you wondering when this will open to the public – we don’t have that date yet, but I’m sure it could be coming real soon.

Now to a big move coming to SeaWorld Orlando and its neighboring theme parks. The parks are now CASHLESS. 🤑 Yes, you heard that right – no more dollar bills or coins at the registers. The theme park rolled out its new plan in an effort to make the experience more convenient, secure and fun. For those of you who don’t have a credit or debit card, there are going to be options – so, don’t worry. SeaWorld says it will transfer up to $500 to Visa prepaid debit cards for free at easy-to-use kiosks near the front of the theme parks. If you don’t use all the funds – they can be used at places that accept them. This change created quite the buzz on our social media this week. This will apply to SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Speaking of SeaWorld Orlando, this is the FINAL weekend to check out its Craft Beer Festival!

Music shuffle 📀

(WKMG)

Universal Orlando is ejecting its mix tape of songs on Hollywood Rip Ride Rocket. 🎢

This week, we learned the theme park is changing the way you can listen to songs as you zip and glide along the roller coaster attraction. Gone are the days of 30 song selections. Now, you have five to choose from. 🎵 The theme park said it cut down many of the songs to make it easier on the guest experience. I will admit, there is nothing more stressful than jumping onto the ride vehicle and having to choose a song with about 45 seconds to spare. I know one of my friends will be disappointed to learn that they will no longer get the chance to dance and listen to Donna Summer’s song “Bad Girls” on this ride. 😂

What are your thoughts on this? Does it bother you?

ICYMI: One magical evening✨

(WKMG)

I had to tell you all about the incredible event that took place at Walt Disney World last Friday. 💖

Leaders helped host a “Once Upon a Wish” Party for dozens of Make-A-Wish children and their families. I told you all about this briefly in last week’s newsletter. On Friday night, the families got to attend a royal ball that was packed with character meet-and-greets, food and drinks and a dance party. I can’t imagine what some of these kids went through as they battled critical illnesses – so putting this event on for them was truly a magical moment. The amount of smiles it brought to their faces was a highlight. 🥺

(WKMG)

If you would like to learn more about Make-A-Wish or to donate, click here.

A bit of a dance☘️

(Raglan Road)

Grab those dancing shoes and head to Disney Springs this weekend – the 11th annual Great Irish Hooley Festival is returning to Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant.

Some of you might be wondering what a Hooley is. Well, I didn’t know either, so, I looked it up and it’s a party with music and dancing. The restaurant is inviting people out this weekend only to grab some new Irish food and drinks, listen to live music and of course, see the Raglan Road Irish Dancers. One of the new foods on the menu is a seafood dish and a Guinness & onion soup. Reservations are HIGHLY recommended. 🍽️ Speaking of food – Walt Disney World is rolling out some spooktacular Halloween treats very soon! 😀

Anyone down for a Donald Duck Candy Corn Chocolate Piñata or a Caramel Ganache Chocolate Skull? 😋

Storm delay🌩️

(Disney)

It was guaranteed to be a big story this week, but Hurricane Idalia had other plans.

Disney Cruise Line was set to unveil details about its newest ship, the Disney Treasure. 🚢 The Disney Treasure will be designed with a brand-new motif unlike anything Disney Cruise Line has done before. The theme of adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration, will pave the way for epic experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories. The new reveal date is set for next week and I’ll have much more to tell you then.👍

That will do it from me this week!

I hope everyone attending Halloween Horror Nights this weekend has an incredible time. 🎃 I will talk to you all again next week.

-Landon