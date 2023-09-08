Put your ears on 🤩 It’s Destination D23

Good Friday morning.👋

Landon here with another newsletter coming into your inbox this week.

Hopefully many of you who attended Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights have recovered. 😵 Anyone have any favorite haunted houses? This is my opinion, but I personally loved the Universal Monsters: Unmasked, The Darkest Deal and Blood Moon: Dark Offerings.

Enough about HHN, I talked enough about it last week, this week all eyes will be shifting to Disney. 😄 I’m coming to you from Walt Disney World this morning as hundreds of people arrive for Destination D23.

The three-day SOLD OUT event, which kicks off this morning at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, is being labeled as “The Biggest Disney Fan Event of the year.”

The event, tied to the company’s 100th anniversary this year, promises a “journey through every era of Disney.”

I just stepped out of the The Walt Disney Archives exhibit. It has some incredible animatronics used in Disney parks from Walt Disney Imagineering. One of my favorites was the Hat Box Ghost at the Haunted Mansion.

This whole week, Disney has shared some exciting news about some new additions coming to its cruise line and theme parks around the globe. We got our first look at a Zootopia-themed land coming to Shanghai Disney Resort and the World of Frozen coming to Hong Kong Disneyland.

Something here closer to home, we learned about some of the new experiences that will be onboard the all-new cruise ship, the Disney Treasure. 🛳️

The ship will have a 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea bar, a lounge inspired by the Jungle Cruise and even a “Coco”-themed dining experience. We also learned the ship will set sail from Port Canaveral in December 2024. If you’re dying to get onboard, Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can start booking a trip as early as Tuesday Sept. 12! Everyone else can book a cruise on Sept. 20.

Tomorrow, Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro will speak about the future of Disney Parks! Could we get something new here at Walt Disney World? Could we get an official opening date for “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana?” We did get some annual passholder preview news this week! But when will the public get the chance? We will just have to wait and see! 🤩

Howl-ing good time ☠️

Another big story this weekend is the kickoff of Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay tonight. Each of the parks has a frightful lineup of haunted houses and scare zones.

💀 At Busch Gardens, guests will get the chance to experience, five haunted houses, six spine-chilling scare zones and four entertainment productions scattered throughout the theme park. One of the new haunted houses at this year’s event includes D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear. The theme park describes the house as a terrifying circus show that is sure to make your “spine tingle and your blood run cold.” 🦇

🧜‍♀️ Meanwhile, over at SeaWorld Orlando – the sinister sirens are coming back to terrorize your night. This year, the event will feature three all-new haunted houses and four new scare zones for guests to experience. The award-winning show “Monster Stomp” is also making a return this year. For those of you who have not seen this show – I highly recommend it!

For those with children, don’t worry – both parks have some family-friendly events you may want to check out. Beginning today, Busch Gardens is beginning its Spooktacular event. SeaWorld will begin its family Halloween event next weekend.

A look inside 🏫

I’m sure some of you out there know or have heard of the Disney College Program. The internship program, now in its 40th year, allows students from across the country to live, learn and work at Walt Disney World during a short period. Many of these students often go on to excel in future roles at Walt Disney World.

This week, I got the chance to learn more about the program and the newly developed Flamingo Crossings Village. 🛏️ The new property in Winter Garden takes over the Legacy apartment buildings that are near Disney Springs. I was blown away at the community and all the amenities that these students get while they’re here on their program. The property was built with convenience in mind for the students. Not only do the students get to work and play at Disney, but they also get to learn and earn college credit from some of the top creative minds.

My tour happened just as applications for the 2024 Disney College Program opened up. 👩‍🏫 If you know someone who may be interested - I would urge them to apply! Who knows where their future might take them.

Shop till ya drop 🛒

Walt Disney World annual passholders – listen up! I wanted to make you aware of this merchandise shopping event coming real soon. 🛍️ Beginning Sept. 20, Disney is inviting its annual passholders to ESPN Wide World of Sports for a shopping event. Select items will be discounted by as much as 60%! Some things you might find include select apparel, Pandora charms and even Dooney & Bourke Fashions.

Before you think of just showing up – listen, you WILL need a virtual queue pass. 📲 This will be available to access through the My Disney Experience App beginning at 8 a.m. on each of the event days.

This will be going through the 23rd.👍

Holiday 🎄 festivities

If you’re already dreaming of snow, tinsel, twinkling lights and Christmas carols – this one is for you. Legoland Florida announced the dates for its Christmas festivities this week.

🎅 Beginning Nov. 24, guests will see LEGO Santa, his elves, festive live shows, holiday décor, fun food and drinks and so much more!

I will say that the holidays at Legoland Florida are a ton of fun. That huge LEGO Christmas Tree is amazing to see as it dances to music. The park will also be bringing back its New Year’s Eve party for kids. For anyone hoping to check out the holidays, the park is also offering a deal on hotel stays right now! If you’re not quite ready to be thinking about the holidays – remember, Brick-Or-Treat 👻 begins next Saturday, Sept. 16!

🚀 Exploring space

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is hoping to inspire some future generations in the space industry!

☄️ This week, we learned the space complex is offering a deal that gets children ages 3-11 in for FREE with the purchase of one adult ticket.

There are limitations. The complex said three complimentary kid’s tickets will be offered for every adult ticket purchased. There is a ton to see including the Gateway: The Deep Space Complex and the all-new Peanuts show “All Systems Are Go!” This deal is good for this month only. And that’s not all! 👨‍🚀

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has created a special Mercury Offer for residents of Orange, Volusia, Seminole and Osceola counties this fall. Residents of those counties can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 + tax for adults, and $14 + tax for children 3 – 11 during select time periods. Orange and Osceola will see special pricing beginning Sept. 11, and Volusia and Seminole counties will see rates on Sept. 18. As part of the Mercury initiative, guests are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items to donate to the local Second Harvest Food Bank.

