Hoppin’ Around the World: Meet the man visiting 12 Disney parks in 12 days and find out why

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an wild adventure that combines the magic of Disney with the spirit of philanthropy, one big Disney fan and his two kids are set to embark on a whirlwind tour of Disney parks across the globe.

Their mission? To visit 12 all Disney parks in 12 days, starting with Disneyland Paris and concluding their journey at the four theme parks here in Central Florida.

Brent, an avid Disney enthusiast alongside his wife, will kick off the epic journey on Oct. 2, with an ambitious goal: to immerse themselves in the amazing worlds of 12 Disney parks scattered across the continents. Their adventure, being dubbed “Hoppin’ Around the World,” is not merely a pursuit of amusement but a touching effort to make dreams come true for children facing critical illnesses.

In parallel with their global Disney quest, Brent and his family are raising funds for “Give Kids the World Village,” a charitable nonprofit organization dedicated to providing cost-free vacations to children dealing with life-threatening illnesses. Their goal is to ensure that these children can experience the joy, wonder, and magic that Disney parks have to offer.

Hoppin’ Around the World - 12 Disney Parks in 12 Days (WKMG)

“I had never been to Give Kids the World Village before. I had always seen the signs while passing through the airport. I figured it would be an added incentive to the trip, especially to show my kids that there is a way to have fun -- but also give back. A couple weeks back, my son and I took a tour of the village for the first time, and seeing it, I thought this will be fun to fundraise for the park,” said Brent. “$7,500 is the goal. That’s money for a whole family for a week- so they can live out their wishes. That’s the ultimate goal, its really about bringing attention and its little carrot for our family to realize that we’re doing this for someone else.”

Walt Disney World and Give Kids the World has granted thousands of thoughtful wishes to brave children and their families over the past several years. Helping with the efforts, the family will sport colorful shirts with QR codes that not only link to their social media channels but also a way for people to donate to his worthy cause.

Brent said he was inspired to take on the challenge earlier this year when Nathan Firesheets took on the challenge and completed it.

“His journey proved the thesis that it can be done,” Brent explained. “I thought of the idea and reached out to Give Kids the World Village and ironically the vice president, Steven Amos, saw that I created the fundraiser and reached out saying it was cool. They’re cheering me on.”

Tomorrow we leave MCO and start moving our way towards Paris and our starting line @DisneylandParis on Oct 2nd.

We are doing this crazy family adventure with the goal to raise funds for @GKTWVillage and possibly raise $7500 for one ultimate wish for one family. #12parks12days pic.twitter.com/HqZCTiX8bo — Hoppinaroundtheworld (@Hopinarndthwrld) September 28, 2023

There is also a unique twist to their journey.

During each stop on their tour, they’ve committed to riding every open and available attraction, capturing their experiences and sharing them on social media. This tidbit promises immersive insight into the thrilling, enchanting, and sometimes “Amazing Race” style journey of Disney attractions. From exhilarating roller coasters to heartwarming character encounters, their journey is bound to provide a rollercoaster of emotions.

Brent said his worldwide journey will end at Magic Kingdom, with the family hoping to finish with the beloved attraction, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover.

To follow the family’s extraordinary journey and support their noble cause, stay tuned to their Instagram and X social media platforms.

Click here to make a donation to the Give Kids the World village fundraiser.

