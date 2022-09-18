Deltona motorcyclist dies in Maryland after fleeing traffic stop, crashing, police say

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A 32-year-old Deltona man died in Maryland on Thursday after fleeing a traffic stop on a motorcycle that later crashed, according to the Ocean City Police Department.

Identified as Nicholas Ramirez, police have not yet discussed an officer’s reasoning for attempting to make contact with him via a traffic stop. The officer did not follow Ramirez when the motorcyclist fled the traffic stop, instead sharing a description of the vehicle with the department, a news release states.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Ocean City police responded to a crash in the area of 100th Street and northbound Coastal Highway. Ramirez had been involved in the crash and was hurt, soon after flown to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The department’s Traffic Safety Unit is still investigating the crash, police said.

