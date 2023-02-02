73º

Fatal crash on World Drive closes ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Florida troopers investigate wreck near Osceola Parkway

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday morning on World Drive has forced the closure of the ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the northbound exit of World Drive at Osceola Parkway. The ramp to Hollywood Studios is blocked, the FHP said.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.

