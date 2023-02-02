Fatal crash on World Drive closes ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday morning on World Drive has forced the closure of the ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the northbound exit of World Drive at Osceola Parkway. The ramp to Hollywood Studios is blocked, the FHP said.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center | Florida 16-year-old student’s life changed by mystery illness; family seeks help | Become a News 6 Insider]

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: