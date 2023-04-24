80º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

DeBary man, 61, dies in crash with light post

Fatal wreck investigated on Charles R. Beall Boulevard near Valencia Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Volusia County, DeBary, Traffic, Fatal Crash
Police lights at a crime scene.

DeBARY, Fla. – A DeBary man was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Charles R. Beall Boulevard, deputies said.

The fatal wreck happened around 7:20 a.m. near Valencia Road.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Johnson Kennedy III, 61, was driving south on Charles R. Beall Boulevard when his Hyundai crossed the road for an unknown reason, struck a curb in the northbound lane and continued along the sidewalk.

The vehicle traveled south along the sidewalk, then hit a light post before coming to a stop against a large flower pot, just north of DeBary Drive, deputies said.

Kennedy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to sheriff’s officials.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

A crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email