DeBary man, 61, dies in crash with light post

DeBARY, Fla. – A DeBary man was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Charles R. Beall Boulevard, deputies said.

The fatal wreck happened around 7:20 a.m. near Valencia Road.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Johnson Kennedy III, 61, was driving south on Charles R. Beall Boulevard when his Hyundai crossed the road for an unknown reason, struck a curb in the northbound lane and continued along the sidewalk.

The vehicle traveled south along the sidewalk, then hit a light post before coming to a stop against a large flower pot, just north of DeBary Drive, deputies said.

Kennedy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to sheriff’s officials.

A crash investigation is ongoing.