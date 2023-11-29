Woman struck by SUV on sidewalk in Pine Hills, shutting down intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was struck by an SUV while on the sidewalk along Pine Hills Road in Orange County Wednesday, shutting down a major intersection.

The crash happened in the area of Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was standing on the sidewalk, waiting to cross the road when the SUV began to back out of a driveway to travel on Pine Hills Road. Troopers said the driver failed to see the pedestrian on the sidewalk and backed into her. The woman was pinned under the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The woman was taken to ORMC as a trauma alert and is currently in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to Orlando Health Health Central with minor injuries.

FHP is still investigating.

The Central Florida area has been No. 1 for vehicle-pedestrian combination crashes, including along Pine Hills Road. Efforts have been made in recent years to improve pedestrian safety. Trooper Steve Montiero talked about it in a recent Trooper Steve on Patrol. Watch it below.

