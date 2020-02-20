We all float down here: ‘IT’ stars head to MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – Six stars from the new film adaptation of Stephen King’s “IT” are set to come to MegaCon this year.

Officials said Thursday that stars Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Jackson Robert Scott will be available to meet fans.

All the actors headlined roles in the 2017 horror film “IT” and the 2019 sequel “IT: Chapter Two.”

Organizers said the group will be at MegaCon from April 17-19 to sign autographs and offer photo opportunities.

The group joins a long list of celebrities already announced for this year’s event, which will also include panels, workshops and shops for fans to enjoy.

Other celebrities include “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Dave Bautista, “Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone, “Mummy” star Brendan Fraser, cast members from “Saved by the Bell,” “Addams Family” star Christina Ricci, stars of the “The Office” and “Lord of the Rings” stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

Tickets are on sale now.