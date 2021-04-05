As all adults can now get vaccinated, Florida sees 3,572 new COVID-19 infections

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 30 states are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone old enough to drive, with Florida joining the count on Monday.

The state has lowered the age restriction, allowing for about 3 million more Floridians to become eligible for the shot.

As of the Florida Health Department’s latest vaccine report, around 3.6 million Floridians, about 16% of the population, are fully vaccinated from the virus.

General eligibility is open to those 18 and older. However, those 16 or 17 years old can also get the Pfizer vaccine. It is the only vaccine candidate the Food and Drug Administration approved for people that young.

A parent or guardian will need to accompany their teen in order for them to receive the vaccine. Consent forms will be available at the site. Teens will also need to bring their photo ID or birth certificate to verify their date of birth.

Parents in Lake County can take their teens to select high schools to get vaccinated. The district will be administering shots through Thursday at Eustis High School on Monday afternoon.

With eligibility changes also comes operation changes at vaccine sites.

FEMA-backed vaccination sites in Florida will stop offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday and instead will offer Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot. Site leaders say this is to streamline vaccination efforts at the walk-up sites.

There are four FEMA sites in Florida, including the location at Valencia College’s West Campus. Crews plan to administer 3,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses each day.

People who have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at any of these federally supported sites will still be able to receive their second dose, according to a news release.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on April 5.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,572 new cases on Monday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,085,306 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 36 new virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the death toll to 34,364. This number includes the 654 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Monday afternoon, there were currently 2,989 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since last March, 85,800 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 52 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Monday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 7.37% Sunday out of 48,494 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 3,686,180 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Monday, 6,357,049 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Monday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 37,716 56 2,176 0 814 0 Flagler 6,776 13 366 0 100 1 Lake 27,028 45 1,386 0 611 1 Marion 29,294 34 1,978 7 925 -1 Orange 125,661 247 2,608 2 1,198 8 Osceola 40,214 93 1,369 3 487 0 Polk 61,995 107 4,821 1 1,267 0 Seminole 30,570 75 1,199 0 470 2 Sumter 8,880 12 559 -1 260 -1 Volusia 39,045 106 1,986 5 727 1

