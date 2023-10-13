Happy Friday, everyone! It’s Landon here with another theme park newsletter coming your way.

I wanted to start this week with a look at the Disney 100 celebration. On Monday, the Walt Disney Animation Studios will OFFICIALLY celebrate its centennial. Over the past 100 years, the studio has brought to life beloved films 📽️ including “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King” and “Moana.” What are your favorites? Let me know by emailing me!

(WKMG)

When it comes to celebrating the milestone at the theme parks — there are a few ways. EPCOT is the place to be I would say. As I told you all a couple weeks back, the theme park is hosting the celebration with special décor, merchandise, meet and greets and so much more. A trip to the park is definitely in my book this weekend. Have you seen the weather after that cold front moves through! Temperatures look PERFECT! 🌤️

On Sunday, you can end the weekend by checking out the all-new Disney Animation short film, Once Upon A Studio. I was lucky enough to see the short in full at Destination D23, and I will say it was incredible. It’s not very long, but you will laugh, cry and smile if you’re a Disney fan. 👏👏👏

Walt Disney Animation Studio (Disney)

The original short takes place at the end of the work day at Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California, just after the artists, technologists, and storytellers head home. When the coast is clear, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse step out of a picture on the wall and ask their animated friends to take an official 100th anniversary portrait. Click here to see the trailer.

The creators received a roughly 3-5 minute standing ovation when the short was over. They called the short a love letter to the studio. The short will debut on ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

One more thing before we move on, Disney introduced the Disney Create 100 auction this morning. This unique auction, benefiting Make-A-Wish, allows audiences to bid on some unique items made by creative visionaries and next generation talent across fashion, music, art and more. And beginning today, you can see two of these items at DisneyStyle at Disney Springs.

(Disney)

The auction has everything from Disney animation drawings and clothing, a replica of Thor’s hammer to a giant Sorcerer Mickey sculpture. The auction runs through the end of the month!

Hopping changes

(WKMG)

One of the biggest stories of the week happened at Walt Disney World. If you have dreamed about all-day Park Hopping returning — get ready! 🥳 This week, Disney announced that it’s coming back in January! Right now, you have to wait till 2 p.m. to hop to another park. Just as we get a little bit of good news, Disney also announced some changes when it comes to annual pass and parking prices. 💸 What are your thoughts on these changes?! I’m personally excited to have all-day park hopping coming back.

Ghosts & Gators

(WKMG)

Beginning this weekend, a new Halloween event is coming online. 🐊 Gatorland is set to host its “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins.” The weekend event is fantastic! I loved every piece of it. The creative team helped bring to life all-new family Halloween games, haunt zones and a spooky haunted house. Word of warning, the haunted house might be a little scary for the little ones. In addition, families can also enjoy live music, vendors and of course, check out hundreds of alligators and crocs. Don’t forget to grab one of the newly designed Gators, Ghosts and Goblins t-shirts in the park’s gift shop! This is one fall event you don’t want to miss. 👍 Florida residents can get half off right now on tickets!

I am MOANA!

🌊 From land to sea - Disney Cruise Line announced an all-new Broadway style show coming to the Disney Treasure. The ship is setting sail from Port Canaveral in December 2024. Onboard guests will get the chance to see a new show inspired by the hit film, Moana! The show will feature some of the film’s popular characters and music. 🛳️ Disney Cruise Line said it will be just one of the shows that guests will see onboard. Anyone else excited for this? Or is just me? Bookings are now open for the Disney Treasure!

☝️😊 Speaking of Moana, News 6 insider guide, Crystal Moyer, gave us an up-close look at the new “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” attraction opening at EPCOT. The new walk through attraction opens officially on MONDAY! The same day as the Disney 100 celebration!

First look 🎨

(Disney)

We got a small update this week on the upcoming attraction, “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” coming next year to Magic Kingdom. Disney shared who they selected to help bring to life some colorful murals to the outside queue. Renowned Louisiana artist 🖌️ Malaika Favorite is the one helping create the murals that guests will see before they step inside the indoor queue at the attraction. Disney said her art can be found in the halls of the Baton Rouge Gallery. Disney said the murals at the attraction will feature a collage of some of things most important to Princess Tiana including family, friends, food, music, art and bringing people together. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open next fall.

ICONic Pass 🎟️

(ICON Park)

ICON Park has a new annual pass for Florida residents to take advantage of. The pass grants Florida residents access to two attractions at the entertainment complex along with a number of discounts on food and drinks and merchandise! Don’t forget, ICON park also offers complimentary parking. I have included all the details in this article here.

❄️ Snowy season coming

(Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

❄️ 🌴Snow in Florida? 🤨 Yes, it’s a thing! Snowcat Ridge, Florida’s only Alpine Snow Park is returning for another season beginning next month. This week, we learned that you will get the chance again to snow tube down hills, ice skate, build snowman’s and so much more. This attraction is just a short drive down I-4 in Dade City. This year, the snow park is adding a new Christmas-themed attraction! ❄️+🎅 + 🧑‍🎄 = ❤️

That will do it this week!

I hope you all have an incredible weekend - and I look forward to speaking with you all again soon!

-Landon 👋