Hello everyone!

We have made it to Friday, and I don’t know about you, but I’m glad it’s the weekend. This week has been a whirlwind. If you couldn’t tell from the headline of this week’s newsletter, we’re focusing heavily on Star Wars. If you haven’t heard yet, the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is opening to its first guests Tuesday at Walt Disney World. 🌌

This immersive experience is something Disney Imagineering has been working on for several years. It took a huge team to think about how this two-night hotel experience would work. I was one of the lucky individuals to be brought on board earlier this week to experience it. I was a little skeptical about this experience for reasons that many people are also talking about: it’s expensive! 🤑

A two-night stay on this experience will cost you almost $5K, and that’s during a slower period. I wanted to be truthful about this whole thing, and I will share my thoughts at the bottom.

For now, here are a few articles about the experience this week. (Cue that beautiful John Williams score!)

What you need to know 👇

(Disney Parks Blog)

Here is everything you need to know about this experience. The story, where it’s located, how much it costs and what types of experiences are on board.

Galactic moments inside 🚀

(WKMG)

Join me as I take a journey into a galaxy far, far away! Be warned, however, as there are a few spoilers in this article.

Out-of-this-world foods 😋

(McReynolds)

You know that no trip to space is complete without some other-worldly foods. These dishes and drinks all have a story to them. I spoke with some of the head chefs and beverage leaders about what it takes to make these incredible delights.

Unique characters 👋

(Disney)

While onboard this Starcruiser, you’re bound to run into a unique character who is going to want to know your story. From the ship’s captain to a First Order storm trooper, I list them all out so you don’t have to be nervous when it comes time for an introduction.

Galactic gifts 🛍️

(McReynolds)

This experience brings the opportunity to grab some exclusive merchandise. From a game of sabacc to an outfit fit for a Jedi, this shop has it all.

A unique stay 🛏️

(McReynolds)

While onboard the Halcyon starcruiser, the room is something to spend some time in. I spotted five unique things that were cool. Did you know there is an actual droid in the room?

Alright, well that will do it for all the articles that you can check out this week about the all-new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Now for my review. I will say the price is the biggest thing holding me back from doing this experience again. I also know it’s not the most affordable thing for a large family. That being said, I will say the experience was very cool and very immersive - something I have never experienced before. The way the story is threaded into your schedule while on board is pretty impressive. The food was, for the most part, pretty good, and the drinks were top notch. If you’re not a big, and I mean BIG fan of Star Wars, I would not recommend this to you. You might like another resort hotel on Walt Disney World property. This hotel stay does not have a pool or gym. Staying here keeps you very busy at all times. Remember, you’re living in the Star Wars story. If you do plan on doing this, I recommend you get into it and stay attentive to the detail. Talk to the characters and get to know them. They WILL remember you, and possibly need your help in the story. 👍

Let me know if you plan on experiencing this. Also, if you have any questions let me know - I’ll do my best to answer it.

Here are a couple other headlines from the theme park world that you might want to know about.

📏 SeaWorld updates height requirement for new Ice Breaker coaster

🐊 Tinder for crocodiles: Gatorland’s newest technique ahead of breeding season

🌼 Disney reveals specialty foods for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

🎡 Flavors of ICON Park: Entertainment destination debuts new foodie walking tour

That will do it from me this week.

Talk to you all again soon.

-Landon