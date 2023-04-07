🐇 Hopping into Easter fun

Hello everyone!

It’s Landon, and I’m here just in time for your Easter holiday weekend. The bunny is coming -- and you better be ready for some chocolate! If you’re looking for a sugar overload this Easter, Universal Orlando has a milkshake for you. OH MY GOSH you have to see it, but you better hurry because it’s here for a limited time.

If you’re looking for something fun to do this Easter, you’re in luck! I have a list of things that no-bunny wants to miss out on. I’m going to make it easy and put a list together for you.

🥚 Island H2O Egg-Stravaganza

🐰 Egg-Stravaganza Easter Egg Hunt at EPCOT

🥚 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay bringing in Easter fun for families

🐰 The Easter Bunny Garden Experience hops into ICON Park

🥚 EGG-stravaganza at SeaLife Orlando Aquarium

🐰 Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa’s Egg-tastic additions

🚨 The wait is OVER 🚨

(Walt Disney World)

This is not a drill, ladies and gentleman! Walt Disney World annual passes are going back ON SALE! This has to be the biggest news of the week. Some of you have asked me time and time again if I knew when the annual passes would be going on sale. Get ready, Walt Disney World said they will once again be selling the Pirate, Sorcerer and Incredi-Pass once again. Talk about a perfect gift for the Easter basket?! 😉

Walt Disney World also announced the date when you might not need that park reservation for some of its parks. Things are changing out there folks, and I’m loving every bit of it. Who is buying an annual pass? 🤗 Let me know what you’re most excited to see first by emailing me.

New technology ⌚

(Disney)

Those MagicBand+ devices that everyone is wearing is about to hit the high seas. Just in time for Disney Cruise Line’s 25th anniversary, the company has announced the DisneyBand+. ⚓

In the near future, the company will roll out the technology that will allow you to do a whole bunch of stuff, including opening your stateroom, purchasing food and merchandise and even interacting during those awesome pirate night fireworks onboard. Disney Cruise Line is planning on rolling out the DisneyBand+ on one of its cruise ships soon. Are you onboard this ship? 😃

I spy 🔍

(WKMG)

As we countdown to the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, I wanted to bring you a fun story about some “secret” animals you may have not seen before at the park. 🕵️‍♂️ From kangaroos, naked mole rats and a big fish that has shark 🦈 in its name -- it’s amazing what you will find out there.

I got the chance this week to speak with an animal expert about these hidden gems in the park. Have you spotted them before? What are some of your favorites? Let me know! Animal Kingdom, by the way, will celebrate its milestone anniversary on April 22, which happens to be Earth Day!🌎 I’ll have more animal stories to share with you soon!

(WKMG)

YOU get a deal … and YOU get a deal … and YOU get a deal. I’m starting to sound like Oprah. 🤣

This week, the theme parks unveiled a whole bunch of offers that you might want to take advantage of ahead of the busy summer season. Let’s be honest, each of the parks has something to look forward to. SeaWorld Orlando has a new surfing coaster on the way, Busch Gardens has a new swinging attraction, Legoland Florida has a new pirate boat ride and Universal Orlando is about to go bananas with Minions. Any of those sound fun?

If so, you’re in luck! All the parks have some incredible deals for Florida residents.

👨‍🍳 Bon appétit

(Disney)

Finally this week, get those taste buds ready. Walt Disney World recently reopened its Narcoossee’s restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. This waterfront signature restaurant nestled on the shores of the Seven Seas Lagoon offers cuisine influenced by the flavors of Florida. 👩‍🍳 Some new flavors I would like to mention are the beef and ricotta tortelloni, an ocean-inspired charcuterie board, dry-aged pork ribeye chop and an almond-crusted cheesecake! 😋 Click here to see the entire menu.

The reopening is just a piece of the multi-year transformation of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Well, that will do it from me this week.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful Easter or Passover holiday weekend.

-Landon ✍️