🥒 Pickle milkshake and water parks

Landon here with another line-up of exciting details coming from our theme parks this week. If you didn’t know, TODAY is a very exciting day -- it’s National Water Park Day!

🌊 Waterparks around the country have been providing thrilling, water-plunging rides for those who seek the hydro-power of slides. For those looking for a more relaxing approach, there is nothing like grabbing a drink and unwinding in a relaxing wave pool or lazy river. 💦 Get ready to splash around because Central Florida has a lot of options for you to explore, from Universal’s Volcano Bay to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

Do any of you have a favorite? Any attractions on your must-ride list when visiting? Let’s talk, I want to know!

Let’s be honest, with all this heat we have been experiencing here in Central Florida, it’s probably pretty nice to jump into some water. Hopefully the weather this weekend cooperates for those looking to take part. For those of you interested in what water parks are out there, we put together a great article for you to check out!

Anyways, you’re probably wondering about the pickle headline 🤣, so let’s move to the next story.

Pickles 😲 at the festival

(McReynolds)

The time has finally come! The 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival has returned to Walt Disney World. 😊

After a quiet few weeks without a festival in place, the EPCOT crowds are returning this weekend to dive into what’s new at this year’s event. Thankfully for you, I got the scoop from Chef Remy and put together a full guide of everything you need to know. The festival runs through Nov. 18 and features delicious food and drinks, live entertainment, family events and all-new specialty merchandise.

(WKMG)

In terms of the new foods, there is one item in particular that is sure to get your attention. Over at the Odyssey center, Muppet Labs has taken over the Brew-Wing. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his faithful assistant, Beaker, are whipping up some strange and unusual food and beverage options.

Introducing: THE PICKLE MILKSHAKE . 🥒

(WKMG)

This green, and actually delicious drink, is one that you have to try at least once this year. 😄 🌶️ If spicy is on your must-try list, you may want to try the new “Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings.” The IMPOSSIBLE buffalo chicken tenders were also a pretty good too. Click here for all the festival menus and where to find them.

🎼 The Eat to the Beat Concert Series is also back with a line-up of great performances! In terms of merchandise, the Mickey and Minnie designs are great as well as the hamburger that turns into drink coasters!

(SeaWorld)

A new festival is beginning this weekend at SeaWorld Orlando.

Starting off at SeaWorld, the Craft Beer Fest is returning. 🍺 The event will feature more than 100 craft brews, wines, seltzers and cocktails alongside some all-new, mouth-watering dishes including cheese curds, pork belly, kimchi and street corn. The theme park said 21 food booths will be found around the park. While park guests are enjoying the festival, they can also take a ride on the park’s all-new Pipeline: Surfing Coaster. 🎢 The Craft Beer Fest runs through Sept. 4. Click here to see the Craft Beer Festival menus.

Meanwhile, over at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, get ready for Bier Fest. 🥂 The event allows guests to sip from more than 60 drink options, sample foods from a German Oktoberfest-inspired menu and enjoy live entertainment and attractions like Iron Gwazi and the all-new Serengeti Flyer. Bier Fest runs through Sept. 4. Click here to see the Bier Fest menus.

New concept and food 🍓

(Disney)

Right now, guests at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground are getting a first look at the reimagined Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern. Both dining locations closed earlier this year. Trail’s End Restaurant has been reimagined into a quick-service restaurant complete with a refreshed marketplace concept, warm wooden furnishings, beamed ceilings and casual seating area. Over at Crockett’s Tavern, guests will find a refreshed lounge complete with expanded seating, both indoors and outside and that much needed “to-go” window. 🍸

In addition to the refreshed looks, Disney brought in some new food and drink additions including new freshly-made pizzas and a lineup of new desserts. Don’t forget, you can also grab some of that famous strawberry shortcake from Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue. I was just at Hoop-Dee-Doo a couple weeks ago, and it was such a fun time! 👏 Highly-recommend if you haven’t done it. I can’t wait to go back!

(McReynolds)

Seeing all this news about food is making me hungry. 😋

Speaking of food at Walt Disney World, we got our FIRST LOOK at some of the foods coming to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! 🎃👻

Universal passholder ALERT 🚨

(WKMG)

Universal Orlando annual passholders there is a ton of news for you this week. The theme park revealed the dates for its upcoming Universal Orlando Passholder Appreciation Days. 😃

Beginning Aug. 15, passholders can take advantage of a number of limited-time perks both inside and outside the theme parks. Some of those things include a special passholder entrance at Islands of Adventure, discounts on food and beverage, Universal Express Passes, Universal’s Great Movie Escape and a number of other experiences. Passholders also had the advantage of a special passholder night at Islands of Adventure and a limited-time preview of the upcoming Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast. Sadly, if you missed those sign-up opportunities, both events have reached capacity. 😔

I’m sure more benefits will roll out in the near future. 👍

☝️😌 Speaking of Universal Orlando, this week, they also announced the dates for next year’s ultimate Christian event, Rock the Universe. ✝️

🎄 Good grief, a Christmas announcement

(Gaylord Palms Resort)

Don’t be sad Charlie Brown, you get your own theme at this year’s ICE! event at Gaylord Palms Resort! For those of you counting down the days ... we’re 150 days away from Christmas! 🎅

This week, we learned the Kissimmee resort’s popular holiday attraction will be based on a “Charlie Brown Christmas.” Get ready to bundle up, and enter a bone-chilling 9-degree building where you will see some of the Peanuts characters come to life through a number of ice sculptures. 🥶🧊 I know this attraction is a family-favorite each holiday season. Don’t forget, ICE! is just a small piece of some of the holiday festivities coming to Gaylord Palms Resort. Now is the perfect time to book your weekend away.

It all begins Nov. 17!

Smaller thrills 🎡

