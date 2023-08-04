Feeling spooky? You should be 🎃

Happy Halloween … or should I say happy August?!

Landon here, with another theme park newsletter coming down in your inbox this week. Here we are in August, and I’m already dreaming of pumpkin spice food and drinks, jack-o’-lanterns and a number of Halloween decorations that I want to buy to decorate with this year.

For many of you – you’re probably saying, “Landon, it’s AUGUST! Give it a break!”

And I would tell you, I’m not the only one dreaming about black and orange colors right now. 😁 It seems like our local theme parks are in that same type of spooky trance. This week, I’m bringing you the spellbinding details about two of our largest events that you may want to check out. For those of you dying for non-Halloween things – stay with me. The fog will clear soon. 🌫️🧙🌫️

Let’s kick things off at Walt Disney World.

(WKMG)

(Disney)

(WKMG)

One week from today, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will begin at Magic Kingdom. The festive décor and large pumpkins made their ghostly appearances earlier this week, exciting a lot of guests. 🕸️

Walt Disney World also shared some new details about new stuff coming for this year’s event. This includes 30 delicious food and drinks, new pop-up parties featuring Powerline Max and a Seven Dwarfs photo opportunity. In addition to all the trick-or-treat fun, guests will also see for the first time ever an appearance from Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressed as the Sanderson Sisters.

🕯️ They will be found in the incredible Boo-To-You Parade.

(Disney)

The Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs select nights through Nov. 1. As of this writing, there are four dates in August already SOLD OUT! Better get tickets quick!

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World or Disney Springs, look around, you may spot some spooky merchandise available to purchase. 🕷️

Moving over to Universal Orlando Resort now.

(WKMG)

(Universal Orlando)

(WKMG)

Halloween Horror Nights is now less than a month away from starting and a couple hours after sending out my newsletter to you, Universal dropped the full line-up of haunted houses, scare zones and entertainment. 🦇

Get ready to face your fears in haunted houses including “The Exorcist: Believer,” the USA & SYFY series “Chucky: The Ultimate Kill Count,” Naughty Dog and Playstation’s “The Last of Us” and “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” – a new story featuring Universal’s legacy cinematic creatures.

💀 This year’s event will feature 10 all-new haunted houses, five scare zones and an explosive live show. In addition to that, a comic book-inspired merchandise Tribute Store will open its doors. BEWARE what lurks inside. In Universal CityWalk, guests will once again get to enjoy a drink at the Dead Coconut Club, which will have a new theme and menu.

(Universal Orlando)

For the foodies out there, listen up! You have the chance to chow down on all of this year’s event food items weeks before it starts. This year, Universal is offering the “Taste of Terror” experience. It begins next week! 👻

That will do it on the big Halloween events coming soon to a theme park near you. Let’s turn to some other news.

(WKMG)

Cheers to Minions 🍌

(WKMG)

In one week, Universal Orlando will *officially* open its all-new Minions Land. 🤩 I know many of you have had the chance to experience everything this area has to offer. Guests will find the new attraction “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast,” the Minions Café (complete with banana flavors), the Bake My Day dessert and gift shop and so much more. Universal said the Minion Blast experience will be the first attraction with connected gameplay that will sync up to the Official Universal Orlando Resort App.

How many of you have had the chance to take a stroll through the experience? What are your thoughts? 🤔

📞 Calling explorers

(WKMG)

If you’re in need of a Disney ticket and want to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom or EPCOT, I have a deal for you. 🎟️ This week, Walt Disney World launched a limited-time Florida resident ticket deal. Now through Sept. 29, guests can get a 2-Day Explorer Ticket for just $159, plus tax. The deal is only good at those two parks, and its perfect for people looking to explore Pandora – The World of Avatar, take a ride on the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind or try some delicious food and drinks at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Better hurry, this deal is short lived.

Clowning 🤡 around

(WKMG)

Have you seen “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs? This week, I got to hang out with some of the clowns that help bring the show to life, from Miss Hesitation and Mr. Pencil to the hilarious animator clowns. I spotlighted some of them as they celebrated International Clown Week. It was amazing to hear their stories. Many of them starting decades ago in areas around the world. 👏 I applaud them for the work they’re doing every night.

“Drawn to Life” has 10 unique acrobatic acts with all of them featuring original music and pieces of Disney animation. Back in April, the show evolved with all-new acts including aerial artists and a “flying guitarist.” For a limited time through Sept. 22, guests can get tickets to the show for as low as $59 for adults and $44 for children. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.

A new addition 🐒

(Disney/Aaron Wockenfuss)

Finally this week, I had to bring you this precious story out at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. 😊 Leaders announced the birth of a brand new baby mandrill monkey. The pint-sized primate, named Saffron, was born to mother Hazel on July 24. Disney said Saffron weighs less than three pounds and could fit in the palm of a person’s hand. Despite the small size, mandrills are the largest species of monkeys in the world, known for their bright colors. Guests can possibly snap a photo 📸 of Saffron and the rest of the troop while out on the park’s Kilimanjaro Safaris.

🎠 Smaller Thrills

🐢 Tour de Turtles kicks off at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

🌊 Glow foam parties for families begin at Island H2O

That will do it from me this week.

I hope to see you all again next week for more exciting details!

-Landon ✌️