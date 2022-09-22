Hey y’all, it’s officially fall

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday marks the autumn equinox, meaning days will keep getting shorter, migratory birds are starting to pack their bags and fall is finally here.

Being an equinox — one of the two days we get each year when the Earth’s tilt is pointing neither toward or away from the sun, either of which would instead be a solstice — let’s make like the equator and get some direct sunlight on a few upcoming fall-related activities to enjoy around Central Florida.

If Halloween’s your thing, oh buddy, you’re all set. We’re talking events at Gatorland, SeaWorld, Walt Disney World, WonderWorks Orlando, Gaylord Palms Resort, the ever-so-famous Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and more. There’s actually so much going on that we had to build a page to keep all of our Halloween-related stories locked up in one place. Find it here, if you dare.

For a look at the day itself, News 6 Meteorologist Troy Bridges expects the first day of fall to be a relatively dry one here in Florida. According to Troy, Hurricane Fiona continues to drag moisture away from the state, likely to send us weekend-ward with drier air and high pressure. Keep in mind that the storm is also creating dangerous rip currents on the Central Florida coast, so you’re advised to stay safe if you go swimming at the beach. Sounds like pumpkin patch weather, instead.

Speaking of that, I’m no weatherman, but it would be remiss of me to not forecast swarms of Central Floridians in Clermont this fall, especially now that Southern Hill Farms plans to hold its seventh-annual Fall Festival. Starting Friday, attendees can enjoy food, drink and live music in the midst of sunflower fields and pumpkin patches.

Lastly, just for now, how about them corn mazes? Southern Hill Farms will have one set up, but it isn’t your only option. If you can’t make the drive out to Clermont, Nicolle Osorio, one of our newest additions to the ClickOrlando web team, did some research for you:

