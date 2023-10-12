On top of the world 🎡

I mean, would you look at that?

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

Clearly, this photo is not from today since strong storms rolled through the state and caused some major damage in some parts.

BUT, I snapped this picture over the weekend at the Southern Hill Farms Fall Festival at sunset! It was my first time out there and it was more than I imagined. The food, the rides and corn maze were all parts of a wonderful few hours I spent there.

If you haven’t taken the trip, I highly recommend!

And if it’s a bit too far, here’s what else you can check out ⤵️

While the weather this week has been a roller coaster, this weekend should be a bit better and usher in a cold front that will drop temps!

We’re well into the fall season, and more festivals/mazes are opening this weekend.

Enjoy the sunflower fields, hay rides, carnival rides and more at different festivals throughout Central Florida 🎡.

As someone who just visited my first fall festival, I can say it is something I think you should do at least once this season!

Click here for a full list of festivals/mazes.

Pig! On! The! Pond! 🐷

The community-favorite festival is coming back to Clermont this weekend with live music, pig racing, fireworks and, of course, BBQ.

The city expects over 20,000 people to attend throughout the three-day festival 🎡.

The event, hosted by nonprofit Project Scholars, helps raise money for college scholarships for students in the area.

Click here for times and parking details.

Other happenings:

🎃 Check out these Central Florida haunted houses, trails, Halloween events: Time is running out to enjoy all things spooky. The end of October is near and we all know about the major Halloween events at the theme parks, but the real fun is at the local attractions. Click here for a full list.

🎟️ Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers Brevard County residents special ticket offer: The annual Salute to Brevard gives residents a 67% discount on regular admission tickets, and it starts next week. Here’s how much tickets will cost.

👀 See rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse at special Orlando Science Center event: We’re days away from a rare annular solar eclipse, and the Orlando Science Center is hosting a special party for the occasion. Here’s what you need to know.

🎶 Oviedo Mall celebrates Taylor Swift concert film with special event: The Oviedo Mall knows all too well about the excitement for the release of Taylor Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour.” This weekend, the mall will host a day for the Swifties. Here’s what to expect.

🎨 Artists gear up for Brevard County’s Space Coast Art Festival: The festival is being held at The Avenue in Viera this year and features pieces from dozens of artists with a juried art show, a student art show, and vendors selling their works. Click here for what you need to know.

🧟 Orlando ‘Zombie Cause Swim’ event to raise money for local lessons: Can you swim faster than a zombie? You can find out at an event this weekend. Click here for tickets (get them before they sell out!)

I hope everyone has an amazing weekend! Catch ya’ next week,

- Brenda