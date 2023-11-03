🎅📅 The holiday season... begins

Happy Friday, everyone! Landon here with another newsletter coming at you straight from Santa’s desk.

After several weeks, the Halloween festivities are coming to an end this week. I know, I’m sure you’re just as sad as I am. If you’re still feeling the spooky spirit, you have this weekend to experience the scares one more time at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. 👋😔 It wraps up officially on Saturday.

If you have already slammed the door on the 👻 ghosts and goblins – get ready. The holiday season is gearing up to be great at Central Florida’s theme parks. Just as Walt Disney World wrapped up Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on Wednesday, the crews with Disney’s holiday services assembled. Teams magically transformed Magic Kingdom for the holiday season in just hours. The overnight switch is truly incredible. Can they come to my house? 🤔 Pumpkins were switched out for garland and wreaths. 🤩

(WKMG)

At the park’s Emporium gift shop, guests got their hands on some holiday merchandise – which I love!

(WKMG)

And, as of this morning, the giant Christmas tree is in place, ready for people to take pictures of! Does it not look great! 🤩🤩

(WKMG)

The holiday season at Walt Disney World officially kicks off next week. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party begins at Magic Kingdom on Nov. 9. This week, we got a first look at some of the festive food and drinks coming to the event! Jollywood Nights, an all-new experience, begins at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Nov. 11! And it’s not just at the parks. The resort hotels are also getting decorated as we speak. At Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the beloved Gingerbread House has taken shape.

(WKMG)

Very soon, guests will get their hands on delicious treats that are being sold by Disney’s culinary teams.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, this week, Disney released some special benefits this holiday season including some new MagicBand+ designs, photo ops and an EPCOT slushy!

(Disney)

🎅 For those of you counting – we’re just 52 days away from Christmas! Let the holiday season begin.

Wish granted🌠

(Disney)

Later this month, Walt Disney Animation Studios will present its newest film, Wish.

The film follows Asha, a dreamer from the kingdom of Rosas, who makes a wish so powerful that it’s answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star! 🌟 During Destination D23 back in September, the film’s directors showed audience members a snippet of the film – and it looks REALLY good. Not sure how many of you have heard the film’s song “This Wish,” but I think it could be the next “Let it Go!” 🎶 During the D23 event, Disney also announced that Asha would be coming to EPCOT.

This week, she began meeting people for the first time. 📸 You can meet her at select times of the day.

An inside look 🐬

(SeaWorld Orlando)

Before SeaWorld Orlando begins its Christmas Celebrations next week, the park is bringing back its popular event, Inside Look. 👀

The special event allows visitors to get up-close and personal with some of the park’s animals and speak with the people who care for them on a daily basis. It’s happening this weekend only. Some of the new presentations this time around include a coral reef talk, a hammerhead and sawfish presentation and an orca underwater presentation. These experiences are all free with park admission. One of my favorite experiences during these weekends is an inside look at Shark Encounter. 🦈 You will travel above the surface of the waves and look down onto the park’s huge shark habitat. I’ll have much more about SeaWorld’s Christmas event next week.

Running to the finish🏅

(runDisney)

If Walt Disney World is your plans this weekend, pack a little patience.

This weekend, thousands of runners will be in Central Florida for the runDisney 2023 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. This is the first race of the 2023-2024 season! It all kicked off this morning with the Alice in Wonderland 5K. I will be at this weekend’s event alongside hundreds of others. 😊 Before the festivities started, I got the chance to see some of the merchandise for this event. This was the first time we saw Lug products at a Disney event. Lug was introduced during the Destination D23 event – and even more products are on the way to a park near you.

(WKMG)

Something cool that I learned, Disney designers create the runDisney products 18 to 24 months out. This week, runDisney announced the 2024-2025 schedule, which includes 2 runs at Disneyland! If you’re at the parks this weekend, be aware, there will be some road closures early. EPCOT will have a delayed opening on Sunday until 10 a.m. to allow runners of the half-marathon to get through.

To everyone running good luck! I’m cheering you on! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️

Holiday deal 🎁

🎄 Universal Orlando’s holiday festivities will kick off in a couple weeks. This week, the park rolled out a special deal for Florida residents. 🎟️

If you buy a 2-park, 1-day ticket you will get a second day for free! 😃 This ticket is perfect for residents to experience all that the resort has to offer during the holidays. Some of my favorite things to see include Grinchmas and the “Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in the Wizarding World. This deal is for a limited time.

Just as Universal Orlando prepares for the holidays, it’s also looking ahead to one of its other big events: Mardi Gras! 🎭 This week, the resort dropped just a couple of details including the dates for the 2024 event! Feet don’t fail me now!

🐊 Gatorland special

(Gatorland)

Finally, this week, have you ever wanted to zip and soar over a pond full of alligators?! 🐊🐊 If so, Gatorland has an option for you.

This week, the alligator capital of the world unveiled a limited time deal on its popular Gator Zipline attraction. This thing will have you flying from station to station, over some of Florida’s most popular reptiles. This limited-time deal is available for reservations through next month!

🎡 Smaller thrills

😮 Awkwafina’s wax figure coming to Madame Tussauds Orlando

✈️ CHECK THIS OUT! US Air Force Thunderbirds Flyover at Walt Disney World!

📽️ “The Muppet Christmas Carol” playing at Aquatica Orlando

🍽️ Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic returning this weekend

I think that will wrap things up for this week from me. Before I go, I do want to make you aware of some early Veterans Day offers. We have compiled a list of places with deals for our active and retired military members to take advantage of. Veterans Day is on Nov. 11. Thank you to all our veterans!

I hope you all have an incredible weekend!

-Landon 😁