🌊⛄ Diving into the season

Happy Friday everyone! I’m back – and the holidays are in full swing!

I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving break. I ventured back home to Illinois where I got to see family and friends that I hadn’t seen in a while. This was the first Thanksgiving in several years I got to experience back home, so, it was a nice treat.

With Thanksgiving now gone, do you have your tree and holiday decorations up yet? I know some of you are on the Disney schedule … as soon as Disney puts up the décor... you do too. I’m usually like that but this year, I’m moving slow. I’ll tell you, the weather this week has definitely made it feel like Christmas. 🥶 Seems like the roller coaster temperatures are not over yet. Another dip in the temps is on the way!

Before I took off last week, I made my way over to Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park. 🏔️ I found it fitting with the holiday season underway to check out what’s new. The snowcapped-themed water park reopened following a lengthy refurbishment not long ago. I actually forgot how much I enjoy this park. From Summit Plummet, the Chair Lifts to Toboggan Racers – it was a blast!⛄

For the little ones – they can check out the Frozen themed play area: Tike’s Peak. It’s so cute with Olaf and all his little Snogie pals all over the place. Anna, Elsa, Sven and Kristoff are also there near some of the splash pads and smaller slides. For those of you afraid of the cold water – no worries, Disney said the water is heated to make for a fun day – just check the hours before heading over. The park closed a couple days this week due to the inclement weather conditions. ❌🌡️❌

One of the highlights of Blizzard Beach Water Park was the FOOD! 🍧 One of the new items on the menu was the Banana Split Churros at Arctic Expeditions. 😋 This thing was FANTASTIC, and a great way to end the day and head out. Definitely recommend. Don’t forget, Disney has a Water Park Season Pass available right now. It’s just $79, plus tax, and it’s good till May 24!

All things EPCOT 😃

Some big news is coming out of EPCOT this week. 😁

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait till the majority of those construction walls are removed near the future World Celebration neighborhood (right behind Spaceship Earth). Well, that wish is coming true VERY SOON. 👍 This week, Disney said it plans to open most of this area beginning Dec. 5. Guests will find beautiful gardens, festival décor, seating areas and the all-new Dreamers Point, which features an incredible bronze statue of Walt Disney. Not every part of World Celebration will open on this date.

The CommuniCore Hall and Communicore Plaza will open at a later date.

The opening of this area is happening on the same day that EPCOT plans to reveal its newest nighttime spectacular, “Luminous The Symphony of Us.” 🎆 We got a taste of the music coming in the show a couple weeks ago – but that’s about it. With the new show on the way, that means your days of seeing EPCOT Forever, the current show, are dwindling. Anyone else excited to see what this new show will bring? Anything you’re looking forward to seeing or hearing? Let me know at lmcreynolds@wkmg.com.

While I was away, the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays kicked off. The festival has live entertainment, foods and drinks from Holiday Kitchens 😋, a scavenger hunt, attraction overlays, and of course, the Candlelight Processional.

This weekend, John Stamos, will be one of the celebrity narrators for the beloved show. There are so many foods on the menus that I can’t wait to try.

Look alive 👻

Some big news out of the Haunted Mansion this week. It seems someone has finally materialized! 👻 The Hatbox Ghost has arrived at the attraction in Magic Kingdom. Disney said back at Destination D23 that the famous ghost character would be arriving in late November, and sure enough, on the last day -- he arrived! You will find him haunting spirits near the Endless Hallway.

Some EPIC views 🏗️

This week, we got another look at the construction underway for Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Epic Universe. 🎢

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth came to me with several questions about the progress and what we’re starting to see. Is that a giant roller coaster? Why are dragons on some of the rides? When does this all open? 👷 Those were some of the questions he asked. Epic Universe is scheduled to open in 2025 and right now, we only know one thing that is coming. I put out some of the chopper video we captured - you have to see it!

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is preparing to launch you into the holiday season. Beginning Dec. 15, the visitor complex will host its “Holidays in Space” event. This year’s event will feature a larger-than-life projection show, festive holiday backdrops and displays, food and drinks and so much more.

I’ve actually never done this holiday event before – and I think I might give it a try with some people. 😃

The space complex plans to offer a special passholder appreciation day for this – but they haven’t said much about it yet. If you’re planning on attending the holiday event – KSC put out this know before you go guide that might help make an enjoyable experience.

❄️ Sledding into the season ⛷️

Are you ready to ride some snowy slopes? How about visiting an igloo and building a snowman? ⛄ Snowcat Ridge, Central Florida’s only Alpine Snow Park is preparing to open this weekend. I told you all a couple weeks ago that the Dade City theme park experienced a delayed opening due to some construction delays. It will open for the 2023-24 season this Sunday.

This year, the park is preparing to introduce guests to an all-new attraction, Santa’s Christmas Lane. ❄️ Located in the heart of Snowcat Ridge, the new area will feature four new areas including Santa’s Cozy Cabin, Story Time with Mrs. Claus, Santa’s Gift Shoppe and the Peppermint Play Zone. The park is also welcoming a new mascot of sorts, Flurry, a friendly snow leopard. You will be able to meet her from Dec. 26 through the end of the season in February. Tickets start as low as $19.95 and vary by time of your visit.

Ho, Ho, Ho Down🐊

Gatorland is getting ready to begin its holiday celebration: the Ho, Ho, Ho Down. 🐊 Beginning this weekend, guests can take in the holiday sights and sounds surrounded by hundreds of alligators and crocodiles. This event is a ton of fun! Now in its fourth year, the event boasts a ton of family fun including unique gifts for sale and the chance to meet the famous Gator Claus! The Ho, Ho, Ho Down takes place on the weekends through Dec. 17!

Gatorland this week also gave an update on its newest rescue gator, Jawlene! The park said the jawless gator continues to improve and is going to be on public display very soon! 🤩

Fishmas celebration 🐬

Finally this week, SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium is inviting you and your family to experience a mesmerizing Fishmas celebration. 🌊 Guests can join the Fishmas Scavenger Hunt led by SEA LIFE Educators, uncover mysteries and earn exclusive prizes. 🦈 Santa Sharky, adorned in holiday attire, will make appearances every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for interactive moments and fun facts. SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium is located at ICON Park along International Drive in Orlando.

Holiday happenings 🎁

With all the holiday happenings underway at our theme parks, you might have missed something. I’m going to end this week with some links to some of the holiday theme park events.

🎄 Holiday festivities begin at Universal Orlando Resort

🐠 SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration returns with spectacular new additions

🧊 Gaylord Palms Resort opens ‘ICE!’ holiday experience

🎅 Jollywood Nights arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

🧱 New characters debut in Legoland Florida Resort Holidays event

That will do it from me this week!

I hope you all have an incredible weekend - and I’ll talk to you all again next week.

-Landon 😊