🎆 Fourth of July and FOOD

Hello everyone, Landon here!

I’m off on this Friday morning, so I’m currently writing this week’s newsletter a day earlier than usual. I hope you all have some fun plans coming up for the Fourth of July. I’ll have details about holiday happenings at the theme parks in just a bit. Before we get to that and a ton of other news, I had to bring you some foodie news that I have had the chance to taste within the past week. First let’s start things off at Disney’s Contemporary Resort’s California Grill.

Have any of you had the chance to try this place recently? Not only does it offer INCREDIBLE views of Magic Kingdom and Cinderella castle, the restaurant is extending its popular three-course selection menu which was introduced during the 50th anniversary. It’s one price for a full three-course meal. It’s $89 per adult and $39 per child (3-9) — and before you get scared by the price, I will tell you everything was packed with flavor and absolutely delicious! You also get a lot of food for the price.

Your meal includes freshly made sourdough bread, an appetizer, main course and, of course, dessert.

(WKMG)

The staff at California Grill are knowledgeable and made recommendations to the group at my table. My meal started off with a Black Truffle Pizza, which was topped with house-made potato chips and drizzled with a hot honey sauce. The main course was an incredibly tender wagyu strip loin and the dessert was a coffee and chocolate lovers dream, a Valrhona chocolate ganache torte.

Each of those courses were paired perfectly with a wine selected by the restaurant’s sommelier.

The flavors hit the spot. I personally can’t wait to check out the California Grill again with family and friends. Did I forget to mention that the restaurant is the perfect place to check out “Happily Ever After” at Magic Kingdom? Reservations are highly recommended. they are open for dinner only. Click here to learn more and to make a reservation.

Some other foods I had to tell you about was at Universal Orlando.

(WKMG)

I told you all last week that I was going to try some of the foods at the all-new Minion Cafe. This past weekend, I sat down and tried some of the foods, including the signature minion drinks, banana popcorn, a minion freeze pop and a minion swiss roll.

This place was so much fun. I can’t wait to try more in the future.

Fourth of July 🇺🇸

(Disney)

The first story I wanted to get out there this week about the Fourth of July.

I know a lot of us are looking for plans - and Central Florida’s theme parks all have something to do! From festivities, entertainment, food and beverage options and of course, FIREWORKS! 🎇 I have compiled a list of the attractions and what they’re offering! Where do you plan on celebrating? Some parks are celebrating on other days, not just the Fourth of July. 🇺🇸

(WKMG)

Over at Magic Kingdom, we have some big news in the construction of the all-new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Nearly one year after being announced by Disney Imagineering, we now have a tiara-topped water tower in place. 👷 Imagineers hoisted the attraction set piece into place overnight Monday - and let me tell you - it looks perfect.

On the outside of the water tower guests see the words “Tiana’s Foods” listed, which is a hint to the attraction storyline. If you look closely at the tiara on top, you will see two stars. Disney Imagineers said those stars represent Ray and his dear Evangeline from the 2017 Disney Animated film. Imagineers said those stars are also in place to inspire others to wish upon a star. 🌟

Ohana means family! 🌺

(McReynolds)

🥵 I know its been so hot out recently and running is probably something you want to do inside on a treadmill. This next story is happening WAY in the future … when it’s likely going to be a little cooler. RunDisney this week, in honor of 626 Day or Stitch Day, announced that one of the themes for its upcoming 2024 Springtime Surprise Weekend will be based around the adorable space creature. 🏃 The race is happening next April - so, you have plenty of time to train. I know what I’m going to be listening to when I get out there and run. Stitch will be the theme for the challenge, which includes all of them - the 5K, 10K and half-marathon races.

Grab your family for this one - after all, Ohana means family! 😁

Back to classics 🎞️

(Universal Orlando)

If you’re a fan of some of the classic Universal Studios films and characters, you’re going to love one of their new shops that opened officially this week. 📽️ The theme park officially unveiled Universal UNIVRS.

The shop is located along Hollywood Boulevard inside Universal Studios Florida. Universal leaders said the retail destination brings favorite brands from across NBCUniversal to life through seasonal apparel offerings that lean into the “get it before it’s gone” drop culture shopping mentality. Some of the new stuff you will find inside include a new summer collection inspired by JAWS, Felix the Cat and the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park. Something I’m pretty excited about is the addition of the Numskull’s TUBBZ collectible ducks. 🦆 They’re collectable rubber ducks with attitude! 🤣 I bought a couple of these at the Jurassic Park Tribute Store.

INDY meets INDY🤩

(Brassard/Waitman)

This weekend, audiences will see the conclusion to the famous archaeologist and adventurer, Indiana Jones. The film, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is guaranteed to take audiences on an action-packed ride. Ahead of the film’s release, I got to speak with two Disney Cast Members who helped originate the roles at the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. 😃 The two helped bring the characters Indiana Jones and Marion to life more than 30 years ago! Not long ago, they had the chance to go to Hollywood and attend the world premiere and even meet Harrison Ford! I talked to them about the show, how they got started and what it was like walking the red carpet! The entire interview was a ton of fun. You can still see them in the show TODAY! You can see the entire interview here.

While you’re out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios be sure and checkout the new pop-up experience that celebrates Indiana Jones.

(Disney)

Walt Disney World has seen a change to its Disney Genie Plus service.

The next time you use the service in the My Disney Experience app, you will see park-specific pricing. This week, Disney rolled out the changes. Up until this point, Genie+ was ONE price for all the theme parks. Now, you pay for Genie+ for one park or multiple theme parks. Some of the prices may be cheaper than others. 💰 Disney Genie was first introduced in 2021 and allows guests to seamlessly map out their day across the theme parks with ease. The app also includes personalized itinerary planning, future wait times for attractions, showtimes, restaurant reservation and mobile ordering, attraction virtual queues, tips and so much more.

Final flower 🌹

(WKMG)

After five months, I hope you have had time to check out the 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival. 🌻 This weekend is your final chance to see some of the beautiful gardens, topiaries and try some delicious eats and sips at the event’s marketplaces. Some of the final acts hitting the Garden Rocks Concert Series this weekend include Wang Chung and Evolution: Motown. When the Flower and Garden Festival concludes on July 5, EPCOT will be taking a short break while it regroups for its next festival, the 2023 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival. 🍷 That kicks off July 27!

I’m sure we will have much more to talk about when that starts real soon! 😉

Incredible deals 😲

(WKMG)

Just in time for the Fourth of July holiday AND the summer season, many of the theme parks are rolling out some special deals that you have to check out! Discovery Cove has a special shark themed promotion, Disney’s “Drawn to Life” has an incredible deal on tickets and if a Universal Orlando annual pass is in your future … the park has a fantastic deal returning! I’ll list them all below.

🤹 Disney and Cirque Du Soleil offer incredible summer ticket deal

🎟️ Need a Universal Orlando annual pass? Sign up now - and get one big addition!

🦈 Discovery Cove is going to the sharks with new savings

New additions ☺️

(WKMG)

Finally this week, I just wanted to share some news about some adorable new additions at a couple of the theme parks. 🥰 Discovery Cove announced that a new chick has hatched and is being cared for at the park. The park was asking the public for help naming the chick on its social media channels, but that voting period has now ended. 🦩 We should be getting a name soon. Meantime, over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom say hello to Cricket and Dot. The two Hartmann’s mountain zebra foals were born about a week apart a few weeks ago. 🦓 Disney said they have since joined their mom and dad out on the Kilimanjaro Safaris!

That will do it from me this week. I know there was a lot to go over!

I hope you have a safe and incredible Fourth of July holiday! 🎆

Talk to you all again soon! 😎