👋 Bonjour! What did I miss?

Good Friday morning, everyone. I’m BACK! 😁

Landon here, and I’m back in your email inbox with news coming from the theme parks. It’s been a while since we have talked. I took a long vacation to Europe, where I experienced some coronation 🤴 chaos in London, explored some historic sites and pubs, saw an Eiffel Tower much bigger than the one at EPCOT and, of course, visited Disneyland Paris! 🇫🇷

I know some of you have emailed me saying I had to visit the Disney park across the pond.

(McReynolds)

For those of you unaware, Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, and WOW I’m so glad I got the chance to experience it. From the foods, attractions, daytime experience and even its nighttime spectaculars like Disney D-Light (which includes dozens of drones) and Disney Dreams … it was all FANTASTIC. They nailed their anniversary celebration. What I would do to bring some of those experiences to Central Florida for you all to experience! In terms of the rides, I really liked Tower of Terror, Big Thunder Mountain and Hyperspace Mountain. 😊

Anyway, if you’re heading to Paris between now and September I would highly suggest you make a pit stop at Disneyland Paris. 👍 All right, there is a few things you might have missed while I was away, so let’s get to some of those stories.

🚨 May the force … be with you 😥

(WKMG)

Some sad news to start this week. More than a year after it opened, we learned that Disney World plans to close the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel. The immersive two-night experience had hit some turbulence over the course of its run, including some weaker sales during some times of the year. Disney said it plans to close with the final voyage happening Sept. 28-30. Guests who had purchased voyages beyond that time will be contacted soon for more options.

Disney said the knowledge about this one-of-a-kind hotel experience will help them create future experiences that can reach more of their guests and fans. When the hotel first opened, I helped bring you all the details including the specialty foods and the characters whom you can meet.

Going bananas 🍌

(Universal Orlando)

Over at Universal Orlando we got some new details about the theme park’s all-new Minion’s Land coming to Universal Studios Florida.

Not only will it include the new attraction, “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast,” but it will also include some murals, photo ops a 🧁 bake shop called “Bake My Day,” walk-up food locations, meet-and-greet theater and the Minion Café. How does some banana-flavored popcorn sound? 🍌 You know, bananas are a Minion favorite. Universal is hoping to open Illumination Avenue to guests sometime this summer! You have to see some of nearly 20 foods that will be on the menu. Some of them look so fun.

Something else is happening at Universal Orlando 🦖. This one has me pretty excited, and I’m sure I’ll have much more to share in the future.

Summer 🎟️ deals

(WKMG)

If a visit to Walt Disney World is in your near future, I have a ticket deal for you. 🎟️ This week, Disney World rolled out some special ticket offers for both Florida residents and non-residents ahead of the busy summer season. Available to all guests, Walt Disney World is offering a 4-day, “4-Park Magic Ticket” that includes one-day admission to each of its four theme parks. With this offer, guests can experience everything the property has to offer, from EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom. This offer does not require a theme park reservation but has some block out dates to consider. You can get it for $396, plus tax, beginning next Tuesday.

For Florida residents, the resort is offering the Disney Summer Magic Ticket. Residents can buy a 3-day ticket for $70 per day (total $209) and a 4-day ticket for $58 per day (total $229). Tickets can be purchased now and can used on consecutive or nonconsecutive days through Sept. 29, with blockout dates. You can also add a park hopper option onto this for a small fee.

☀️ Don’t forget, as the temperatures heat up 🌡️ Florida residents can also take advantage of this Disney water park ticket offer NOW. You can see all the current Disney offers by clicking here.

🐖 Pigs & Xtreme stunts 🚴

(AP2011)

Legoland Florida is ready to take the summer excitement to the next level. This week, the park announced it’s preparing to debut a new stunt show for guests to watch. The show, being called “Go Xtreme!” will feature a new LEGO character, BMX riders, scooter riders, a Cyr wheel artist, an inline skater and a world-record-holding pogo athlete. 😃 It’s all happening at the LEGO City Stage. In addition to this new show, the park is also bringing in the Rhythm Bricks, a roaming percussion group and Pirate Island Pool Parties.🦜🏴‍☠️

Earlier this year, the theme park opened its newest attraction “Pirate River Quest.”

Just steps from Legoland Florida Resort, we also got some news this week out of the adorable Peppa Pig Theme Park. 🐽 The famous British pig, Peppa, and her family are preparing to serve breakfast to families for a limited-time and tickets for this special experience are NOW ON SALE. Don’t ask me if sausage or bacon is on the menu. 🤐

Gatorpalooza weekend 🐊

(WKMG)

Would you like to see some hilarious people in giant inflatable Zorb balls racing in a marsh full of giant alligators? If so, you might want to head to Gatorland this weekend. The “Alligator Capital of the World” is hosting its 4th annual Gatorpalooza event this weekend, This event is the epitome of the expression “Florida man” and it’s a great time. Not only will there be some special appearances from the Gatorland team, but there will also be live music, craft vendors and so much more. Florida residents can also save some money with discounted tickets.

Hanging ten 🏄

(WKMG)

How many of you SeaWorld Orlando annual passholders have had the opportunity to ride their newest thrill, Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster? Raise your hand! How many of you haven’t? 🤚😬 While I was gone on vacation, I missed the opportunity to see the new coaster up close, so I won’t be able to tell you what I think about it. But from what I have read, passholders seem to love this stand-up coaster. 🎢 Beginning today, even more passholders will get the opportunity to ride before the coaster officially opens to public next week.

Adults! While you’re out at SeaWorld Orlando, be sure and grab your free beer! The park just brought it back for the summer season. Cheers! 🍻

(Aquatica)

🌊 Moving over to Aquatica now, SeaWorld’s water park, the park just opened its newest children’s play area, “Turi’s Kid Cove.” This area features watering palm trees, tipping buckets, spraying jets, water bobbles and an all-new slide being called Tamariki Twirl. You will love this new addition to the water park!

Smaller thrills 🎠

🌟 H2O Glow Nights returning this weekend to Typhoon Lagoon

🎶 ICYMI: Eat to the Beat concert series musical acts announced

☞ ICYMI: Disney makes park reservation changes and 4 other moves for 2024

🐉 New Disney annual passholder magnet coming soon

🦆 Duck Race 2023 at Island H2O Water Park, Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells will be Master of Ceremonies

Well my friends, it’s good to be back!

That will wrap things up for this week’s newsletter. I hope you have a fantastic and safe weekend out there and I will talk to you again next week.

-Landon 😎