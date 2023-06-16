🔍 Looking for an opening date...

Good Friday morning, everyone!

Landon here, coming to you from Universal Orlando Resort.

It’s the question that many of us theme park fanatics are starting to wonder - WHEN is Universal Orlando going to open its all-new Minions Land and attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast?! 🤔 Ahead of the busy summer season, Walt Disney World has opened TRON Lightcycle Run and SeaWorld Orlando opened Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster, but we’re still waiting on that newest addition this year at Universal Orlando.

For those of you unaware, Minion Land will consist of a whole bunch of exciting new stuff, not just a new attraction.

Guests will find the Minion Café, the “Bake My Day” dessert shop (complete with a giant 🧁 on top) and retail shop and the Illumination Theater. Construction crews have been working FAST to get this area of the all-new land up and ready for its big debut. In fact, just this week, we got our first look at the Minions Café marquee, complete with some fun looking lettering - and of course, that big Minion 👁️. Universal said the Minion’s Café menu will have nearly 20 items on the menu that are inspired by memorable characters.

(WKMG)

We’re also getting a better view of the Pop-A-Nana and Freeze Ray Pops food and beverage walk-up locations!

Don’t you just love the way this looks!? 😃

(WKMG)

While work is happening on the outside of the Minion Café and other areas, work appears to have slowed or completed on the outside of the “Minion Blast” attraction. With so much happening including the opening of the “Evil Stuff” gift shop, I know it shouldn’t be much longer until we get some sort of opening date. While we wait, how about a Minion snack ... banana?🍌

Halfway to holidays🎅

(WKMG)

🎶 ☝️🙂 Hold up -- let me pause this playlist! 🎶

It’s hard to believe but in just a few short months, we all will be decking the halls and celebrating the holidays. To get us ready for the occasion, Walt Disney World turned a little red and green and shared some exciting details about some of the entertainment that will be rockin’ around a Christmas tree this year. 🎄 At Walt Disney World this year, some NEW and returning entertainment is coming down the chimney.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, an all-new ticketed event is set to unfold. Get ready for Disney Jollywood Nights!

(Disney)

We also got the dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party! I know at least one person is excited for some snow and hot chocolate!

Disney also shared a first look at some of the holiday merchandise coming this season!

Meanwhile, Disney shared some other holiday news across its parks and experiences division.

(Disney Cruise Line)

On the high seas, for example, a new piece of entertainment will wow passengers during Disney Cruise Line’s Very Merrytime cruises this year. The company said “Mickey and Minnie’s Holiday Party” will invite families to the upper decks for a one-of-a-kind celebration at sea filled with tidings of good cheer. 🎅 And if a cruise is on your wish list this year, Disney Cruise Line released the itineraries for 2024 sailings which include stops at Lighthouse Point, Disney Cruise Line’s newest island in The Bahamas. 🛳️

Something else that got unwrapped was at runDisney. Ahead of Christmas day, Rudolph will not be the only one running - you will be too! 🏃 RunDisney announced an all-new virtual holiday series that will feature some of your favorite Disney characters. Registration for that will open in just over a week from now, not long after registration opens for the 2024 Princess Half Marathon.

Never go alone 🎃

(Universal Studios)

Let’s back up a bit and talk about Halloween for a second. Universal Orlando dropped a highly-anticipated Halloween Horror Nights announcement this week. How many of you have played PlayStation’s post-apocalyptic show The Last of Us? The show is developed by Naughty Dog and it’s now celebrating its 10th anniversary and ready to push fans into the ultimate experience, a haunted house! Get ready to face your fears and come face-to-face with those known as the Infected in a world of carnage and mayhem!

🦇 Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights will begin Sept. 1, and right now, single-night tickets, event upgrades like R.I.P. Tours, Express Passes and Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tours are NOW ON SALE! For those who want to buy things like a Frequent Fear Passes - those will be on sale soon! Get ready! You won’t want to miss this year’s event, which also features everyone’s favorite killer doll Chucky! ☠️

New exhibit 🪸

(WKMG)

The next time you visit SeaWorld Orlando head to the Rescue Center. 🐡 This area of the park teaches guests about some of the incredible work being done to save some of Florida’s most vulnerable species like sea turtles and manatees, and now you can learn about the work underway to save our coral reefs. If you didn’t know, coral reefs off our coasts are under a real threat right now. Many beautiful corals are dying off due to disease and warmer ocean waters. 🌊 News 6 was one of the first TV stations to see the work SeaWorld, Disney and a number of other organizations are doing to grow corals so they can be placed back out in the wild. At first, this tasking work was done in a building not far from SeaWorld Orlando - but now, YOU can see it first-hand at the former “Turtle Trek” experience. Visitors can view 350 coral colonies and 15 species of at-risk coral.🪸

(WKMG)

As someone who loves all things about the ocean, I love that SeaWorld brought this experience to its guests. I know it doesn’t seem like much, but I know it could have a huge impact for generations to come. 😊

Speaking of SeaWorld, with it being Father’s Day this weekend, the theme park is rolling out a special pub crawl for dad to try. It’s happening this weekend only from 11:30 a.m. till park close. If a pub crawl is not your thing, don’t forget, SeaWorld is also giving out free 7-oz beers right now to all adults through next month. SeaWorld Orlando passholders - you can get ✌️ beers, which I just learned about this week. Cheers! 🍻

Light the fuse 🧨

(Fun Spot)

Over at Fun Spot Kissimmee, the park’s popular attraction Mind Blower is BACK in ACTION! 🎢 You might of remembered but back in April I told you that the roller coaster was undergoing a retracking project. And now, it’s back open and running as smooth as butter. The theme park said the retracking project helped to improve the 6-year-old coaster with Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC) focusing on the most dynamic sections of the ride’s track. This coaster is the ONLY wooden coaster in Florida to go upside down! Get ready for the ride!

Now CLOSING ❌

(Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

As one ride reopens, another is preparing to close. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced this week that it plans to retire its SandSerpent roller coaster next month. The “wild-mouse” style roller coaster located in the Pantopia area of the park has been in operation for the last 19 years. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Annual Pass Members receive exclusive early morning access to ride SandSerpent from June 30 through July 4.

🌞 Summer deal

(ICON Park)

🎡 Finally this week, ICON Park has an incredible deal for families to take advantage of this summer. Under the “Summer Family Fun Pack” groups with up to five guests can now ride The Wheel, for $89.99 per group, or $18 per person. The entertainment complex also has its Play Pass which gives a guest admission to 10 different attractions: including the Wheel, Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE, and so many more. As the temperatures heat up, ICON Park has some indoor attractions along International Drive that you may want to check out as part of this deal.

🎠 Smaller thrills

That will wrap things up from me this week!

I hope it’s a great and relaxing weekend for all the dads out there.

Talk to you all again next week!

-Landon 😎