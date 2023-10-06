Hallow....Christmas?!

Good Friday morning, everyone!

Landon here with another newsletter coming to you from the theme parks. Just as we jump into the official start of the spooky season with October’s arrival – the theme parks throw a Christmas curveball. 🎄🎅

This week, Disney World quietly began rolling out merchandise for the upcoming holiday season. Stockings, spirit jerseys and even some new ornaments began arriving at some of the parks.

Loop (WKMG)

I mean, can you blame them? The first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is just 34 days away on Nov. 9!

If you’re hoping to attend the event, or Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, get those tickets now, they will sell out as we get closer. I got a preview of some of the merchandise back in June, and a bunch of it looks great!

In the Loop (WKMG)

This week, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party ❌SOLD OUT❌ all of its dates.

I didn’t buy any holiday merchandise at the parks, but I did make my way into Lowe’s this week. Did you know Christmas decorations are already up there too!? Nestled among the dozens of Christmas trees, wreaths and garland, was a Christmas Mickey mold decoration that I had to buy (pictured at the top). I can’t wait for the holiday season to arrive. I’ll have some Christmas theme park announcements later down in this newsletter. 😉

In terms of the weather this week, did you survive the smoky conditions?! 🌫️ Talk about a crazy situation. Smoke from Canada wildfires blanketed many of the parks. Thankfully, the smoke is clearing out just in time for a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures are going to be in the low 80s by Sunday! Grab those sweaters – I’ve been told some of us will be waking up in the 60s. 🌬️❄️ Perfect weather for the theme parks!

Ready to fly 🦅

(Busch Gardens)

Just as SeaWorld Orlando announced its newest penguin-inspired coaster, Busch Gardens tried to garner some excitement of their own. 🎢 This week, the park announced plans for “Phoenix Rising.” The brand-new suspended roller coaster will send riders up to 44 mph as it twists and turns over the park’s Serengeti Plain. 🦒 The park said this new coaster will be built in the Pantopia area of the park.

The park just demolished the former Sand Serpent roller coaster not long ago. It closed a couple months ago after years in operation. Busch Gardens did give a timeline of when the coaster would be opening, and its pass members would be among the first to ride! Speaking of pass members, SeaWorld Orlando will hold a VIP night for its special guests. The event on Oct. 12 will allow pass members to enjoy a night all to themselves. You’ll have the chance to eat, ride some of the park’s exciting attractions and see dozens of animals. SeaWorld said all you need to do is show your pass to an employee. VIP night runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Discounted vacation offer 🎟️

(WKMG)

Do you know a family hoping to visit Walt Disney World this spring? I do! 🙋‍♂️ The resort just revealed details about a new ticket offer that you might be interested in.

Starting on Nov. 14, Walt Disney World is set to unveil a special vacation package that the company said is tailored for families. Under the new deal, families with children ages 3 through 9 will have the chance to enjoy theme park tickets and dining plans at a 50% discount when purchased alongside a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package. 🎟️ This package includes a room at one of Walt Disney World’s select Disney Resort hotels, theme park tickets and a dining plan. The offer is valid for stays during most nights beginning March 3.

This offer is coming online as Disney brings back its Disney dining plans and gets rid of theme park reservations for select tickets. Disney also has a similar offer available for those hoping to visit Disneyland out west.

🌊New wave of previews

(WKMG)

A quick mention about “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.” 😃 Beginning today, Walt Disney World is preparing a new round of previews for guests to take advantage of.

During these new soft opening previews, that run through Oct. 15, Disney said the attraction will be open on select days and hours. During these opportunities, a virtual queue may be used through the My Disney Experience app. The virtual option will be available starting at 9 a.m., and guests must be in the park to access the queue. A standby queue may not be available when a virtual queue is in use. 💧 Remember, the new attraction at EPCOT opens officially on Oct. 16! 💧

(Disney)

The rover has landed – kind of.

Mission: SPACE at EPCOT just got a minor update that is pretty cool. Walt Disney World Imagineers teamed up with people at NASA to help bring a new display that pays homage to the 2020 Mars Perseverance rover. For those of you unfamiliar, the small spacecraft and its buddy helicopter 🚀 launched onboard a United Launch Alliance rocket back in 2020 from our coast. It has since been moving around and studying Mars. This new display at Mission: SPACE tells guests about the rover and even shows some of the tracks that its making on the red planet.

Mission: SPACE is currently undergoing some minor updates as leaders refurbish select areas of the attraction. 👽

Staying in the space talk for just a moment – let’s head out to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. 👨‍🚀🍴 Right now, the space complex is hosting its Taste of Space event! You can savor an assortment of delicious food and drinks while also checking out some of their exciting attractions and shows. The event runs through Nov. 5!

🎤 Narrators announced

(Disney)

As I mentioned earlier, we have some holiday announcements coming from Disney this week.

Yesterday, the resort announced the celebrities who will help lead the EPCOT Candlelight Processional this year. This fan favorite is a live retelling of the Christmas story and features a live orchestra and choir. 🎶 Some of the new names hitting the list include Brendan Fraser, Audra McDonald and Happily Ever After singer, Jordan Fisher! The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays officially kicks off on Nov. 24.

Dining packages for the Candlelight Processional go on sale very soon!

Happy holidays🎅

(Legoland Florida Resort)

Legoland Florida Resort also dropped some new holiday news this week.

Holidays at Legoland begin on Nov. 24. There will be a flurry of things to check out including live shows, activities for families to enjoy and even some NEW Lego characters. Lego Santa 🎅 will also be there for you to snap a photo with. You have to check this event out if you have smaller kids – trust me, they will love it! Guests can enjoy unlimited admission to the park now through Dec. 25 with the unbeatable Monster-to-Merry ticket, available for a low price of just $119.

New special events 🎃

(SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium)

Some new events are arriving at ICON Park and its nearby attractions this weekend.

Let’s begin over at Sea Life Orlando Aquarium. 🧜‍♀️ Mermaids will be splashing and swimming around for families to see. The popular event is a hit among families. The mermaids will be swimming in the aquarium’s large tanks alongside tropical fish, turtles and stingrays. Meet-and-greets will be available during select times of the day. The mermaids will be there only on the weekends through Oct. 29.

Just outside of ICON Park, the Museum of Illusions is getting a little spooky with some new spectacles. There will be Halloween photo-ops, trick or treating, costume contests and even a puppy party next week! 🐶🐾 Does your pup have the ultimate costume? You could win a prize! 😁

Smaller thrills 🎡

💳 Universal to debut new credit card rewards program

👻 These are the top haunted houses to see in Florida this year

🤑 Disney amazes with incredible $1.5M donation to Florida nonprofits

✈️ 8 rehabilitated manatees flown from Ohio to Florida in preparation for release

I think that wraps things up from me this week.

I hope you all have an incredible weekend, and I will talk to you all again next week!

-Landon👋